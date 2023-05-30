Main Line Reform Temple’s Choir and Cantor Perform in Concert

Main Line Reform Temple-Beth Elohim’s choir and Cantor Faryn Rudnick performed in the Sing Hallelujah concert for Israel’s 75th anniversary at the Kimmel Center.
Main Line Reform Temple-Beth Elohim’s choir and Cantor Faryn Rudnick performed in the Sing Hallelujah concert for Israel’s 75th anniversary at the Kimmel Center.
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.
CONTRIBUTE
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.