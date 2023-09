Liora Rose Spector was born on March 29 to Emily (née Rosenberg) and Micah Spector.

Liora is the sister of Jonah Warren Spector; the granddaughter of Judy and Sam Rosenberg, Arlene Spector and Joel and Jo Beth Spector; and the great-granddaughter of Barbara Josephs.

Liora is named in loving memory of her great-grandmothers Lillian Rosenberg and Rose Kreithen.