Dr. Gary and Janet Salzman of Huntingdon Valley and Ray and Honor Sittig of Blue Bell announce the birth of their first grandchild, Julia Alana Salzman, on Jan. 10 to Dr. Brandon and Taylor Salzman of Plymouth Meeting.

Julia Alana is named in loving memory of her paternal uncle Joshua Andrew Salzman.

Joining in the celebration are uncles Daniel Salzman and Matt Sittig and many great-aunts, uncles and cousins