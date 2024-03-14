Israeli Wounded in Negev Terror Stabbing

One person was wounded on Thursday in a terrorist attack at a gas station near Beit Kama in the northern Negev, close to the Bedouin city of Rahat.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated the victim, a man in his 50s, at the scene before evacuating him to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva in serious condition.

Israeli security forces neutralized the terrorist and launched a sweep for additional suspects.

“When we arrived, there was a lot of commotion and near one of the shops a man was lying unconscious and suffering from penetrating injuries to his body,” said senior MDA medic Kalman Ganzburg.

“We immediately put him in an intensive care vehicle and transported the victim to the hospital while CPR was being performed,” he added.

The Israel Security Agency later identified the terrorist as Fadi Abu Latif, 22, originally from the Gaza Strip.

Abu Latif’s mother is from Rahat and his father from Gaza, where his parents currently reside.

Abu Latif, a resident of Rahat, lived in the Strip until the age of 18. He was granted Israeli citizenship in 2019 after getting married..

Magen David Adom personnel treated a 19-year-old female member of the IDF Military Police and a 25-year-old male civilian security guard at the scene before evacuating them to the hospital in good-to-moderate condition.

According to police, a 15-year-old Palestinian who rode to the crossing on a bicycle drew a knife and stabbed security forces trying to question him. IDF troops responded by fatally shooting the assailant, later identified as Mohamed Abu Hamed, from al-Khader, near Bethlehem.

On Tuesday evening, a Palestinian terrorist infiltrated the hilltop community of Givat Ronen in northern Samaria and attempted to stab a Jewish resident.

The terrorist reportedly pursued a resident and managed to get within 220 feet of the outpost’s playground before he was scared off by a resident’s dog.