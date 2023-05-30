Israeli Man Killed in Shooting as West Bank Violence Continues

Ben Sales

An Israeli man was killed in a terror attack on Tuesday in the northern West Bank, the latest in a string of violent incidents in the territory this year.

The Israel was identified as Meir Tamari, 32, a resident of the nearby settlement of Hermesh. He was shot while driving on a road close to the settlement and was treated by medics before his death was confirmed. Israeli forces have closed off roads in the area in order to find the attacker.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack. The brigade is tied to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Party, and is designated as a terror group by the United States.

Since the beginning of the year, 20 Israelis and more than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, according to the Times of Israel. On Monday, a Palestinian intelligence officer, Ashraf Ibrahim, 37, was killed during an Israeli arrest raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and that night, Palestinian gunmen shot at an Israeli military ambulance near the settlement of Kiryat Arba in the southern West Bank.