Har Zion Temple Loans Torah to Synagogue in Costa Rica

Har Zion Temple is loaning a Torah to Congregacion Bnei Israel in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Har Zion Temple is loaning a Torah to Congregacion Bnei Israel in San Jose, Costa Rica.
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.
CONTRIBUTE
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.