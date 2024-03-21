Department of Education Increases Transparency Around Title VI Discrimination Investigations Post-Oct. 7

Andrew Lapin

Since Oct. 7, the federal office that handles investigations into campus civil rights has kept many details of its work confidential — including which cases focus on antisemitism.

But now the Department of Education has begun revealing more about the investigations it has launched since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. The new revelations follow a series of reports from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency uncovering the opaque mechanics of how the department enforces Title VI anti-discrimination law.

Meanwhile, the department’s Office of Civil Rights continues to open new investigations into allegations of campus antisemitism, including one this week at the University of Hawai’i.

These new documents include the original complaint letters that spearheaded the investigations, as well as the lists of documents OCR requests from schools in order to adjudicate the claims. They reveal that more of the department’s investigations relate to claims of antisemitism and Islamophobia than previously known. They also demonstrate how OCR investigates cases of alleged discrimination and harassment against Jewish students.

In addition, they reveal previously unknown details of several Israel-related investigations at high-profile schools. For example, the documents show that many people who submit federal antisemitism complaints about universities did so without first contacting the schools themselves.

Some of the key findings revealed by the documents include:

A Department of Education representative did not respond to a list of JTA questions about the release of the documents by press time. A note on the department’s website says that it released them in part because the records “filed in or after October 2023, are ones for which multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests have been (or are likely to be) received.” JTA has filed multiple FOIA requests for the information in recent months.

The increased transparency comes as students’ complaints of antisemitism and Islamophobia on campuses surrounding the war continue to ramp up. As of Tuesday, OCR has opened 86 “shared ancestry” investigations since Oct. 7, some of which it has since closed. (The office has provided documentation related to 61 complaint letters to date, not all of which appear to have led to investigations.)

Some Jewish groups have placed Title VI at the center of their fights against campus antisemitism, and are beginning to push for changes to the system. Olami, an Orthodox outreach group for Jewish college students, launched a lobbying effort this week alongside multiple members of Congress to make one change in particular: to force universities to preemptively report any antisemitism complaints they receive to OCR, even before an investigation is opened.

“You call 911, and no one answers. That’s not an acceptable reality,” Rabbi David Markowitz, managing director of Olami, told JTA about the current system. Markowitz said that Jewish students he talks to often don’t know to whom at a university they are supposed to report their allegations, and many don’t bother reporting them at all.

Instead, Markowitz said, Olami is pushing for universities to share details of these complaints in order to promote “transparency and accountability.” They launched the new lobbying effort Tuesday in a press conference alongside Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, and Olami says they expect many more legislators to sign onto a letter to be sent to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona outlining the proposed changes.

“We want to make sure that we are demanding decisive steps from universities to combat antisemitism and Jewish hate, rather than to pay lip service to it,” the South Carolina lawmaker said in a press conference with Olami Tuesday, also referencing the historic Charleston synagogue located in her district. A spokesperson for the education department did not return a request for comment on the initiative by press time.

Meanwhile, OCR continues to open shared ancestry Title VI investigations. This week it opened four: at the South Orange-Maplewood School District in New Jersey; at a K-12 district in the Sacramento suburb of Roseville, California; at the flagship campus of the University of Hawai’i, and at the Western University of Health Sciences, a private medical school in Pomona, California.

Requests for comment to two of those four schools were not returned as of press time. A spokesperson for the University of Hawaii said the complaint was “in regards to allegations of antisemitism by faculty members stating support for Palestinian causes.”

The spokesperson added: “Since the start of the Israeli/Hamas war, a number of messages from leadership have been sent to the 10 campus system affirming UH commitment of non-discrimination and asking everyone to report any incidents of harassment and discrimination.” The president of the university had previously issued a statement of neutrality on the Israel-Hamas war, saying, “I am not a professional politician or an international political influencer.”

A spokesperson for the Roseville City School District did not confirm what the investigation was about but said in a statement, “At this time, we are only able to share the general subject is a student suspension and subsequent complaint.” The statement also reiterated the district’s anti-discrimination policy.