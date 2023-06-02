Celebrate Your Pride this June

As June begins, so too does Pride Month to celebrate the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning and other gender identities and sexual orientations) community.

“By celebrating Pride Month, the Jewish community makes it clear and joyful that LGBTQ Jews are beloved and an integral part of our present and future,” said Program Manager Galia Godel of Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia (JFCS) that heads the J.Proud Consortium, the Philadelphia collective of Jewish organizations committed to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is a proud member of the J.Proud Consortium, which will host a number of events that focus on acceptance, inclusion and community throughout the month.

“It’s a core Jewish value to create an accepting and welcoming community for all,” said Senior Chief of External Affairs Jeffrey Lasday of the Jewish Federation. “We are proud to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through upcoming programs as well as through funding to Jewish value-based agencies and initiatives that ensure historically disconnected groups, such as LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, are connected to Jewish life and receive the resources that they need.”

According to the Jewish Federation’s Population Study, conducted in 2019, one in ten Jewish households in the Greater Philadelphia area includes an individual who identifies as LGBTQ+.

“This year, it’s more important than ever to be loud and proud, and to show that we are here and we’re never going to hide again,” Godel continued. “By raising our voices, we can fight back against hatred and intolerance, and keep LGBTQ folks safe, loved and proud.”

From marches to learning sessions to parties, check out these opportunities to show your pride.

Shabbat Dinner Celebrating Pride

Friday, June 2 | 7-9 p.m.

Congregation Rodeph Shalom

Following the Shabbat evening service, join Congregation Rodeph Shalom, featuring Brotherly Love, the ensemble of Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus with a special guest performance by Cantor Hyman. To register, click here.

PRIDE “Love Light and Liberation” March

Sunday, June 4 | 10:30 a.m.

Departing from the Constitution Center on 5th and Arch Streets

Join and walk with us in celebration of our authentic selves! Prior to the march, there will be a short time for speeches, music and joy. March alongside the J.Proud Consortium and constituents from its 44 member organizations and synagogues. Whether joining with friends, family or solo, all are welcome to enjoy this Pride March. Don’t leave once the march is over, there will be a festival following to celebrate love and unity. No registration necessary. To register with the J.Proud Consort, click here.

Building a New Home in Our Minds

Sunday, June 4 | 5 p.m.

Virtual

Join the Jewish Federation’s Kehillot (neighborhood groups) and community partners for an interactive workshop that will give participants a roadmap to support gender diverse and transgender youth. Led by Kohenet Dr. Harriette E. Wimms, a clinical psychologist and contract trainer for Keshet, this program is an opportunity to gather information, ask questions and support each other in a safe and affirming environment. To register, click here.

The Big, Queer B’nai Mitzvah Party

Tuesday, June 6 | 7-9 p.m.

Elkins Park; address Given Upon Registration

All of the celebrating, none of the studying! jkidpride, J. Proud and Moving Traditions invites LGBTQ+ teens (12-18) for an evening of music, food, games and friends! Parents/caregivers will have the opportunity to socialize while the teens hang out, if desired. Dress in whatever makes you feel fabulous! To register, click here.

Pride Picnic

Sunday, June 11 | 2-4 p.m.

Pavilion at Har Zion Temple

In the spirit of community, the four conservative synagogues of the Main Line will come together to celebrate Pride Month with a summer picnic. Let’s elevate the Jewish-ness of Pride and LGBTQ+ inclusion, connect and learn how to serve as effective allies. To register, click here.

‘Pink Triangle Legacies: Coming Out in the Shadow of the Holocaust’

Thursday, June 15 | 6 p.m.

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

Join in commemorating Pride Month with a compelling discussion on the intersection of LGBTQ+ history and the Holocaust. The event will be moderated by Jake Newsome, author of “Pink Triangle Legacies,” who will guide participants through the complex history and meaning of the pink triangle and how knowledge of the Holocaust shaped the fight for queer liberation and influenced American gay rights activism. To register, click here.

Pride: The Continuing Struggle for Queer Liberation Across America and Israel

Tuesday, June 27 | Noon-1 p.m.

Virtual

Join the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Jewish Community Relations Council for a discussion on the history and current state of the LGBTQ+ rights movement both locally in our community, and across the sea in Israel. This panel will feature academics, activists and lawmakers discussing where we have been and where we must go in order to achieve full queer liberation. To register, click here.

Love is in the Ground: Album Release and Queer Jewish Music Night

Thursday, June 29 | 7 p.m.

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History and Virtual

Celebrate the release of Rena Branson’s new album, Love Is the Ground and compositions by West Philly-based queer Jewish musical collaborators. Branson’s music seamlessly weaves together Hebrew liturgy, English poetry and wordless nigunim (spiritual melodies). Attendees are welcome to move and sing along throughout the event. Come as you are! To register, click here.

SPECIAL MENTION: Sparking Connections Information Session

Tuesday, July 25

If you are 45 or under, identify as Jewish and LGBTQ+ and are looking to connect with others on a deeper level – while learning more about specialized topics through an Israel lens – the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia has a program for you! Sparking Connections Near and Far is a yearlong program, beginning in September, that brings people together to learn more about diversity and inclusion topics through an Israel lens and which offers an immersive travel opportunity to Israel. For questions, contact Galia at ggodel@jfcsphilly.org or 267-273-6006.

***

As a member of the J.Proud Consortium and a funder of organizations, programs, and initiatives that support the LGBTQ+ community, the Jewish Federation remains steadfast in its mission to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. You can support this work by making a gift by clicking here.