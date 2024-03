Arthur (Artie) Levy Josephs was born on Oct. 15, 2023 to Rebecca (née Levy) and AJ Josephs of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Artie is the grandson of Myrna and Mitch Josephs of Upper Gwynedd and Laura and Louis Levy of Columbus, Georgia. He is the great-grandson of Barbara Josephs of Warminster, Bernie Littman of Philadelphia and Leon McIntire of Columbus, Georgia.