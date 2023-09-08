7 Ways to Celebrate the High Holidays in Greater Philadelphia

Schools reopening, temperatures dropping and leaves changing colors — yes, fall is here, and the holiday season is just around the corner. In preparation for the Jewish year 5784, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is hosting a variety of ways for neighbors to gather for services, apple pickings and local mitzvah opportunities.

“The High Holidays are a significant and important time for the Jewish community,” said Lori Rubin, the Jewish Federation’s director of leadership development and governance. “As part of our mission to build connections between individuals and families to local congregations and organizations, I am proud that we not only have enriching and engaging ways for individuals and families to come together for the holidays, but we also have a comprehensive guide to showcase the diverse synagogues and institutions in Greater Philadelphia that hold services and programming.”

Check out some of the below events and visit jewishphilly.org/NewYear for more information and registration.

High Holiday Guide

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Services

Various Locations Throughout Greater Philadelphia

It’s almost 5784! Find the Jewish Federation’s roundup of High Holidays offerings from a wide spectrum of synagogues in the Greater Philadelphia area that warmly welcome guests. This list includes in-person, virtual and hybrid options for traditional services, children’s services, classes, Tashlich walks and more.

Selichot Program and Service

Saturday, Sept. 9 | 8 p.m.

Har Zion Temple

Join the Lower Merion Kehillah to awaken your mind and soul with an engaging evening of theater, music and spiritual forgiveness (Selichot) as we open our hearts in anticipation of the High Holidays.

Community Selichot Program and Service

Saturday, Sept. 9 | 8:15 p.m.

Virtual

Kickoff this holiday season on a high note at a virtual community Selichot program with the Chester and Delaware County Kehillot. Sing along to a musical performance of Leonard Cohen’s classics, enjoy an interactive discussion on Cohen’s lyrics and be inspired by the brief selichot service.

Apples and Honey

Sunday, Sept. 10 | 1-3 p.m.

Styer Orchard

Start the new year on a sweet note with friends, family and your Jewish Federation Kehillah neighborhood groups for an afternoon at the orchards. Listen to the shofar, relax to music and take a hayride to the apple orchards. Enjoy kid-friendly crafts and storytime with jkidphilly and music with Michael Smolen.

Apples and Honey at Linvilla Orchard

Sunday, Sept. 10 | 1-3 p.m.

Linvilla Orchard

Join the Jewish Federation’s Kehillah neighborhood groups to celebrate Rosh Hashanah and welcome in the New Year — 5784. Bring your family and friends for an afternoon of apple picking, arts and crafts, storytime with jkidphilly and Rosh Hashanah goodie bags.

Cemetery Cleanup

Sundays: Oct. 15 and 22 | Various Times

Har Nebo Cemetery and Har Jehuda Cemetery

Honor those at rest by helping clean up a local historic Jewish cemetery. These cleanups are especially meaningful since they correspond with the Yom Kippur yizkor (memorial) service. Volunteers will help rake, weed and clean the cemetery in an effort to create a dignified resting place for loved ones and community members lost. This opportunity is appropriate for adults and school-age children, accompanied by an adult.

Holiday Grocery Gift Card Drive

Begin the new Jewish year by giving back to those who face food insecurity with the Mitzvah Food Program’s annual gift card drive. You can participate by either buying grocery gift cards or visiting the Mitzvah Food Program’s Amazon Wish List. Gift cards can be dropped off at local participating synagogues or mailed to the Mitzvah Food Program.

***

Visit jewishphilly.org/NewYear for event information and registration details.