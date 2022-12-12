Miso Cilantro Brown Rice

This dish came together to round out a chicken dinner.

The texture approached that of congee, which is a traditional Chinese rice porridge, so it had a rib-sticking heartiness that hits the mark this time of year. I used brown rice, my preference for flavor and texture, but any rice or grain can be used here.

As a pareve dish, this is quite versatile and would be a nice accompaniment to any meat, fish or vegetarian meal. It could also stand alone as a light meal.

The proportion of water to rice is higher than normal — this ensures that the miso blends well and delivers a creamy texture.

Serves 2-4 depending on portion size

1 cup brown rice

3 cups water

Pinch of salt

¼ cup miso

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

In a medium saucepan, mix the water, rice and a pinch of salt. Bring it to a boil, cover, then lower the heat and simmer for about 30 minutes.

Add the miso, stir well and add more water if needed. Continue simmering for another 15 minutes or so, until the rice is soft and at the desired consistency. Add water if needed.

When the rice is done, remove it from the heat and stir in the cilantro.