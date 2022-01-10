Community Briefs: JLV Hire, KleinLife Touring, More

JLV Names Chief Development Officer

Jewish Learning Venture named Rhona Gerber as its chief development officer.

“JLV inspires and empowers individuals and families to make Jewish life, learning, and community relevant and meaningful,” according to a news release.

Gerber brings more than two decades of nonprofit and political fundraising expertise to her role, recently spending six years as development director of CeaseFirePA, a statewide gun-violence prevention organization.

Gerber was the founding chair of the Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel preschool and was active on many committees at Kohelet Yeshiva, Perelman Jewish Day School, Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy and Mekor Habracha. She is chair of the Center City Kehillah.

“As an active and committed member of the dynamic Philadelphia Jewish community, I sought to synthesize my personal and professional passion. Jewish Learning Venture gives me the opportunity to do that,” Gerber said. “My son was also the first generation of PJ Library kids; it’s like coming full circle.”

KleinLife to Offer New Touring Options

KleinLife announced the start of a new venture called “Starr Tours at KleinLife” that will offer a schedule of escorted one-day and overnight excursions to popular destinations throughout the United States and Canada.

In addition to an assortment of Starr trips accessible from the KleinLife parking lot, Starr Tours of Hamilton, New Jersey, and KleinLife will offer exclusive trips for the KleinLife community escorted by Andrea Kimelheim, KleinLife’s travel coordinator.

The monthly excursions will include day trips to Broadway, Washington, D.C.’s United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Harriet Tubman’s Underground Railroad in Cambridge, Maryland, as well as a three-night getaway to see castles in New York state. A travel education program is in the works.

Buses will depart from KleinLife at 10100 Jamison Ave. in Northeast Philadelphia.

For specific excursion dates and details, visit starrtours.com/kleinlife or call 800-782-7703.

Several Jews Named Feasterville Business Association Officers

Ron Hyman, the owner of the Insurance Shops in Feasterville, was elected president of the Feasterville Business Association.

Other Jewish officers include Dennis Markowitz, a private tax and business consultant in Langhorne named treasurer, and Stu Coren, president of Rosen Coren public relations and marketing agency in Langhorne, as recording/corresponding secretary.

Directors include Susan Harrison, co-owner of the Greater Philadelphia Abstract Co. in Feasterville-Trevose; Ray Greenberg, president of Financial Expertise in Feasterville; and Ted Hauptman of the Law Offices of Ted Hauptman in Feasterville, who is serving as the organization’s legal counsel.

The association is now in its 73rd year.