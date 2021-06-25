Community Briefs: NMAJH Hire, Boy Needs Transplant, More

NMAJH Names Chief Advancement and Strategy Officer

The National Museum of American Jewish History announced the appointment of Carole Zawatsky as its new chief advancement and strategy officer.

NMAJH said Zawatsky has served Jewish organizations and cultural institutions for three decades in a variety of leadership roles, from educator to CEO. Zawatsky is known for creating partnerships between the funding community and the institutions she represents and has raised nearly $100 million, including multiple multimillion-dollar gifts.

Chief advancement and strategy officer is a new position for the museum. Zawatsky will be responsible for all development activity, overseeing major gifts, membership, donor stewardship and fundraising events, as well as future NMAJH strategy.

Zawatsky previously led the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington, D.C., where she oversaw a $21 million capital campaign to renovate an historic building. Prior to that, she managed a team of 60 as chief program officer for arts, culture and Jewish life at the JCC of San Francisco.

She also launched The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Cleveland, serving as its founding executive director. Early in her career, she served as director of education at The Jewish Museum in New York City, director of public programs of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. and as a museum educator at the J. Paul Getty Museum and the Skirball Museum.

Boy Needs Funds for Bone Marrow Transplant

A 5-year-old Cherry Hill, New Jersey, boy diagnosed with a rare, possibly life-threatening genetic disorder, is getting a bone marrow transplant, but his family is struggling to raise the funds needed to cover the costs of his medical care.

Rafi Meles was diagnosed with X-linked Lymphoproliferative Syndrome, or XLP. It causes his immune system to respond abnormally to some viral infections, his father, Dovi Meles, said.

One of Rafi’s brothers, who is 10 months old, is a match, and his bone marrow will be used in the transplant at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The family has set up a fundraising campaign via The Chesed Fund to raise $100,000 to cover treatment costs not covered by insurance, including tutoring and physical therapy, as Rafi will miss an entire school year. As of noon on June 21, about $61,000 was pledged.

The fund for Rafi Meles can be found at thechesedfund.com/melesfamily/melesfamily.

Einstein Doctor Honored by Gold Foundation

Dr. Eric Sachinwalla, medical director of infection prevention and control for Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, was recognized as a Champion of Humanistic Care by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation “for his courage and compassion in caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Einstein announced.

Aside from his duties as a frontline physician, Sachinwalla plays a pivotal role on Einstein’s Incident Command Center, which is a network-wide initiative created to handle the pandemic. He monitors regulations and protocols from the City of Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Health Departments, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sharing the information with the command center team and Einstein’s more than 8,000 employees.

Sachinwalla also helps reduce the social isolation patients with COVID-19 experience by collaborating with Einstein’s chaplaincy program so chaplains can visit patients, and makes iPads available so family members can communicate with their loved ones.

KleinLife Receives Grant from Subaru

KleinLife received a grant of $6,638 from the 2020-2021 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals On Wheels America, KleinLife President and CEO Andre Krug announced.

This is the eighth year KleinLife has received a grant from Subaru.

“Because of the additional help provided by Subaru of America, we have been able to continue our efforts to prepare, package and deliver 70,000 nutritious meals annually to seniors in Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery counties who cannot shop or cook for themselves,” Krug said.