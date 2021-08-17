World War II Army nurse Joyce Sherman of Bensalem turned 100 on Aug. 17.

Sherman graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1939, went on to nursing school at the old Jewish Hospital in Philadelphia and graduated from there in 1942. She worked there until June of 1943, when she was recruited into the Army.

After basic training at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Sherman was shipped overseas, where she was stationed in West Africa, serving in Accra, Ghana, and Dakkar, Senegal. She later served in a station hospital in Cairo, Egypt. While in the service, she was introduced to her late husband, Herbert.

Sherman is a longtime member of Fegelson Young Feinberg Jewish War Veterans Post 697 in Levittown.