Amanda (née Littman) and Marc Prine of Philadelphia announce the birth of their daughter, Eden Chavah, on July 1. Eden is welcomed by her sister, Golda, along with grandparents Meryl and Gary Littman of Ardmore and Alice and Richie Prine of Manalapan, New Jersey.

Sharing in their happiness are great-grandfathers Bernard Littman of Philadelphia and Sidney Prine of Tamarac, Florida. Eden is named in loving memory of her great-grandmother Edith Podolsky and her great-great-grandmother Celia Lent.