Zero Alcohol Wines Enter the Kosher Market

J. Folk is a South African brand based in Cape Town, well known for its kosher Pinotage, Chenin Blanc, Shiraz and innovative canned wines. Unwine debuts with two bottlings from the Swartland region: Rude Red, a Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinotage blend (approximately $22), and Lush Sparkling, a Chardonnay (approximately $25). They are initially rolling out in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, California, Maryland and Texas.

The producer is unusually open about the method, which I appreciate, because the method is the whole story. Each batch is vinified as a complete wine first, with full structure, balance and aromatic profile, before a single drop of alcohol is removed. It is then gently dealcoholized under vacuum, using distillation and spinning-cone column technology that lowers the surrounding pressure, so the ethanol lifts off at much cooler temperatures and the delicate aromas never take heat damage.

The most volatile aromatic compounds are separated and held aside while the acids, phenolics, minerals and structure stay intact. Those captured aroma fractions are then reintroduced, and the wine rebalanced for body, mouthfeel and length.

That final step matters, because alcohol carries body, aroma and a certain sweetness of texture. Strip it out of a still red and you notice the absence immediately. Both Unwine bottlings finish with roughly 16 grams of residual sugar, which is a deliberate decision rather than an accident: a little sweetness rebuilds some of the weight that ethanol used to supply. Serve them colder than you would serve the alcoholic equivalent.

For those counting calories, you can be pleased that The Rude Red runs about 20 calories per serving and the Lush Sparkling about 25. A glass of ordinary dry wine is closer to 120.