You Should Know: Stefanie Tapper

Ellen Braunstein

Stefanie Tapper finds great energy and fulfillment in making phone calls to raise money from alumni and parents for Penn State University Hillel.

Now 36, she trained as a student fundraiser for the university where she majored in mathematics and minored in Spanish and leadership development.

“My passion, my energy just came through on the phone. I took advantage of every resource around,” she said of her part-time paid job with Lion Line. “I asked for help and put in the hours.”

A student leader at Penn State Hillel, she also raised funds by starting a phonathon for the Jewish organization on campus.

The fundraising experience opened doors after she graduated in 2010. She worked in the development field at colleges and Jewish nonprofit organizations, including the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and Franklin & Marshall College.

Returning to Penn State Hillel seven years ago, Tapper said she is grateful for the opportunity to combine her fundraising skills with her love for the Jewish community.

“I had some great mentors and leaders who introduced me to the nonprofit space,” said Tapper, whose title is director of institutional advancement. She works remotely from her home in East Norriton.

Tapper is excited about Hillel’s mission on campus and wants to share it with the greater Jewish community.

“Hillel is the space where you can really solidify who you are Jewishly,” Tapper said. “It is meant to be the pluralistic place where anyone can come and explore their Jewish identity or learn more about Judaism.”

Jewish students discover their rhythm at Hillel, she said.

“They say, ‘I love going to Friday night services or I love preparing a break-the-fast meal or I love doing community service as tikkun olam. College is already a place where you get to discover and explore who you are and why not put a Jewish lens on it? Hillel gives you the chance to do that and especially Penn State Hillel.”

The conversations she has with donors have shifted to focus on pro-Palestinian demonstrations and the increasing presence of antisemitism. Before the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, “we talked so much about kosher food on campus and the opportunity for community service. Since then, the conversations have been about safety. I’m very grateful for the way that our community has stepped up and supported Hillel.”

She and her team have calmed the fears of parents and alumni through briefings on Zoom.

“Many people want to be invested in the Jewish future, and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Attendance at Hillel events has increased since Oct. 7.

“We’ve seen more students, more often this year. I’m lucky that we already have a really strong program and so many education and community service initiatives that students can be a part of.”

Fundraising has never been stronger at Penn State, where 4,000 Jews attend. Her efforts are made easier by the “combination of my great team that I’m surrounded with and the student leaders.”

The level of anti-Israel activities at Penn State hasn’t been nearly as severe as at other campuses, Tapper said.

“We’ve already laid the groundwork for our relationship with university leadership and public safety officials,” she said. “We’ve been really thankful that they participated in our conversations with parents over campus safety if there is a protest.”

Seeking community fellowship, Tapper makes the rounds of synagogues in Philadelphia but doesn’t belong to one now. She serves on the board of directors of Tribe 12, an engagement organization for young Jewish professionals.

Tapper was raised in Elkins Park, where her family attended the Conservative Beth Sholom Synagogue. She grew up at the JCC Klein, now KleinLife.

“My ties are very deep in this Jewish community, from having worked and lived here for so much of my life. I have allegiances to so many people,” she said. “There’s such great leadership and voices and perspectives across our community.”

One of her defining Jewish moments was running into Phil Nordlinger, who just became executive director of Congregation Beth Or. He was the principal of Tapper’s Hebrew elementary school, Beth Sholom, when she attended.

“It was really a full circle moment that says, ‘I’m now a Jewish professional and you had an impact on my experience and my life.’ I told him he did so much to help me get here,” she said.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer.