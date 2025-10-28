William ‘Bill’ Brodsky, Beloved Philadelphia School Principal, Dies at 99

William “Bill” Brodsky, a beloved Philadelphia school principal, administrator and mentor whose career spanned five decades in public education, died on Sept. 30. He was 99.

Brodsky was known as the quintessential school principal — firm but kind, driven but compassionate — and a teacher of teachers. He trained generations of Philadelphia principals and helped turn many of the city’s lowest-performing schools into models of improvement and pride.

“His leadership style combined high expectations with great passion and determination,” said his daughter, Fran Prolman.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1926, in Philadelphia, the son of Irving and Sarah (Nydick) Brodsky. Growing up in South Philadelphia, he developed a strong work ethic and sense of duty that would define his life.

After graduating from Bartram High School in 1944, “Skinny Billy from South Philly,” as he was known, enlisted in the U.S. Army and shipped out to Europe at age 18.

Brodsky fought with distinction in World War II, earning both Silver and Bronze Stars for bravery in combat. He joined the third wave of troops landing at Normandy Beach and later served under Gen. George S. Patton, who recognized his intellect and transferred him to work in his office as an organizational attaché.

Prolman said that Brodsky loved General Patton and shared the story of showing up for work on Yom Kippur. Patton sent him away, insisting he observe the holy day with the Jewish chaplain.

During his service, Brodsky taught illiterate soldiers to read and write, foreshadowing his lifelong devotion to education. He also participated in the liberation of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, an experience that deepened his Jewish faith and sense of moral responsibility.

“Those war years shaped the foundation on which he stood: integrity, hard work, courage, teamwork, compassion and faith,” Prolman said.

After the war, Brodsky attended Penn State University on the GI Bill, earning a bachelor’s degree and later a master’s in education. He completed all but his dissertation for a doctorate at Temple University. He began teaching in the Philadelphia public schools but quickly moved into leadership roles that defined his career.

Over the next 50 years, Brodsky became known as one of the city’s most respected administrators. As principal and later as a central office leader, he was often sent to struggling schools, where his discipline, creativity and belief in students’ potential produced measurable results.

“He was the person they sent when they needed to turn an underperforming school around,” said Prolman.

Brodsky also served as a director with several educational and philanthropic organizations, including the Pew Foundation, where he worked to support innovation and equity in urban education.

Among his proudest accomplishments was mentoring aspiring principals. On Saturday mornings, his dining room table would fill with educators taking notes as he led informal seminars on management, curriculum and leadership.

Word spread that, “If you didn’t study with Bill Brodsky, you’d never pass the principal’s exam,” Prolman said.

He was demanding but generous, inspiring loyalty through humor, encouragement and example.

“My father’s weekly sessions with aspiring leaders were because he loved his profession and wanted to pass the baton into the future,” Prolman said. “He didn’t do it for money. He did it because it was the right thing to do for a profession he deeply loved.”

For two decades, Brodsky spent summers as director of Camp Kweebec and later Camp Seneca Lake, both Jewish overnight camps, where his energy and enthusiasm shaped generations of campers and counselors.

He treated every camper as family, and many continued to call him “Uncle Bill” well into adulthood. One of his campers, now 85, called him every year on his birthday, including his last at age 99.

Judaism was the foundation of Brodsky’s life. Wherever he traveled, he sought out synagogues and Jewish museums, seeing them as extensions of home. He believed faith was not just ritual but moral practice. “God gave you a shem tov,” he often told his children, “and it’s your job to uphold that good name every day.”

He loved finding lantzmen — fellow Jews from his home region — around the world and celebrating the holidays with meaning and purpose. Prolman said her father’s moral compass guided not only his family but also his work.

“He believed that leadership was about integrity and service.”

Those who knew him said his Judaism was not worn as a badge but lived through kindness, honesty and generosity toward others, she added.

Brodsky married Audrey Lesse, the love of his life, and the two shared 52 years together until her death in 2003. Her passing was a turning point that revealed his resilience and independence.

Rather than remarry, he learned to cook, run errands and manage daily life on his own. He continued to keep an orderly household and remained active in friendships that spanned decades.

In his later years, Brodsky left his beloved Philadelphia to live near family in northern Virginia. At Brightview Assisted Living, he quickly became known as “The Boss,” taking a lively interest in how things were run and offering candid evaluations to the staff.

Even in his 90s, he remained sharp, opinionated and funny, organizing small gatherings, reading voraciously and staying informed about world affairs.

He cherished his role as “Poppy” to his grandchildren and maintained a close relationship with them as they entered adulthood. He was proud of their accomplishments, their curiosity about the world and their continuing connection to him.

Friends and colleagues remembered Brodsky as a man of courage, intellect and decency — a product of the “Greatest Generation” whose values never wavered. His life, they said, rested on four pillars: courage, education, Judaism and relationships.

His impact was reflected in the people who came to pay their respects — principals he had mentored, former campers who still called him “Uncle Bill” and the children of lifelong friends.

He will be remembered for his booming laugh, his sharp mind and the countless students and educators who benefited from his guidance. “He taught us to stand up, to think for ourselves and to keep learning,” Prolman said.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer.