What’s the Status of the Pennsylvania Governor’s Race?

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is the most prominent Jewish politician in the United States.
Shapiro enters his 2026 reelection campaign fresh off a 15-point victory over Doug Mastriano in 2022, a livestreamed rebuilding of I-95 after a bridge collapse, vice presidential consideration and consistently high approval ratings as both an individual and governor.
At the same time, besides I-95, critics say that the Shapiro administration is short on signature accomplishments. That is almost certainly what his likely Republican opponent in the 2026 general election — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity — will try to argue.
Garrity is not Mastriano. She’s a party-backed challenger who, like Shapiro, has won statewide. The Jewish community may know her as the treasurer who increased the state’s investment in Israel Bonds when activists around the country were calling for divestment.
Will this be a real race?
Let’s see where it stands going into the May primary and general election season. (Both parties have coalesced around these candidates, so the primaries are just a formality.)
3The Polls
Recent polling from Quinnipiac University puts Shapiro at a 51% favorability rating as an individual and a 56% approval rating as governor. His popularity has translated to matchups with Garrity so far.
Polls from Franklin & Marshall College, Quinnipiac and Susquehanna University give Shapiro advantages of 48-28%, 55-37% and 58-36%, respectively.
This is hardly a surprise given Shapiro’s popularity, high name recognition and status as a public officeholder. Garrity is not nearly as well-known at this point.
2The Funding
Shapiro raised $23 million in 2025 and has a goal of raising $90-$100 million for the campaign, according to Spotlight PA reporting. On April 2, Shapiro’s office also sent out a press email announcing that the governor had raised more than $10 million during the first campaign finance reporting cycle of 2026.
“This remarkably strong showing underscores the broad support for Gov. Shapiro’s leadership and his reelection campaign — and builds on the Governor’s significant momentum heading into this spring,” the email said.
By comparison, Garrity raised about $1.5 million in 2025, per Spotlight PA reporting. She added another $1 million during the first campaign finance cycle of the new year.
As a March 12 Spotlight PA headline put it, “Josh Shapiro has a 25-to-1 fundraising advantage over Republican Stacy Garrity.”
Shapiro’s email about his early 2026 haul claimed that he also ended last year with the most money raised and the highest ending cash balance “during the off-year ahead of an election of any Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign on record.” It also touted contributions from all 67 PA counties and all 50 U.S. states.
1The Arguments
Shapiro is popular, an incumbent and a national figure; Garrity is a relative unknown. This race is likely to turn on Shapiro’s reputation and record.
The governor is running on his record.
“Josh Shapiro has been a Governor who has brought people together to get stuff done for all Pennsylvanians — from creating jobs and putting money back in people’s pockets, to investing in law enforcement and community organizations to increase public safety, to delivering historic funding for our kids’ education, to protecting our freedoms and our democracy. Governor Shapiro has delivered results on the issues that matter most. He has shown up in moments of crisis and emergency,” said the email about his fundraising haul.
But to what degree is all of that true?
Since Shapiro took office, Pennsylvania has added more than 200,000 jobs and landed more than $30 billion in private-sector investment. The governor has enacted tax credits for working families, property tax/rent rebates and selected tax cuts. His state budgets have included funding for new state police cadet classes, additional funding for the Neighborhood Assistance Program and billions for K-12 public schools.
He also has his viral I-95 moment.
Is that enough to back up the impression of Shapiro as a bipartisan dealmaker who delivers for “all Pennsylvanians,” as he put it in his email?
Garrity will likely argue that it’s not.
Recent coverage from outlets such as City & State Pennsylvania, Spotlight PA and TribLIVE indicate that Stacy Garrity and fellow Republicans intend to focus their critiques on Pennsylvania’s high cost of living, Gov. Shapiro’s increased budget spending and what they characterize as a failure to solve the state’s most persistent issues.
Specifically, they are saying that low performance and teacher shortages persist at schools even though Shapiro has thrown billions at the problem. They are also criticizing him for limited measures to lower property taxes, spending over $1 million on security upgrades after the antisemitic arson attack at the governor’s mansion last year and failing to lower energy costs, among other arguments.
Only time will tell if these attacks will break through.