What’s the Status of the Pennsylvania Governor’s Race?

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is the most prominent Jewish politician in the United States.

Shapiro enters his 2026 reelection campaign fresh off a 15-point victory over Doug Mastriano in 2022, a livestreamed rebuilding of I-95 after a bridge collapse, vice presidential consideration and consistently high approval ratings as both an individual and governor.

At the same time, besides I-95, critics say that the Shapiro administration is short on signature accomplishments. That is almost certainly what his likely Republican opponent in the 2026 general election — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity — will try to argue.

Garrity is not Mastriano. She’s a party-backed challenger who, like Shapiro, has won statewide. The Jewish community may know her as the treasurer who increased the state’s investment in Israel Bonds when activists around the country were calling for divestment.

Will this be a real race?

Let’s see where it stands going into the May primary and general election season. (Both parties have coalesced around these candidates, so the primaries are just a formality.)