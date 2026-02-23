What’s Going on in the Greater Philadelphia Area for Purim?

Purim is a holiday unfamiliar to many non-Jews, but one that is absolutely beloved by Jews.

Whether you’re old or young, putting on a costume, enjoying baked sweets and gathering for a big party is always a lot of fun. This year, Purim comes at a great time, as the particularly rough winter will be (hopefully) winding down, and Philadelphians from Ardmore to Elkins Park will be ready for some fun. With a ton of great events scheduled in the area for the holiday, there are plenty of options no matter where you’re located. Here are five Purim celebrations worth checking out in the Philadelphia area.

Society Hill Synagogue Purim Carnival; March 1; 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Venture to Society Hill Synagogue for their annual Purim Carnival, which will feature 18 game booths, a prize station and lots of good snacks on the house: hamantaschen, fruit, pretzels, coffee and tea. The games require tickets to play, with registrants getting five free tickets and a bag of hamantaschen when they check in. You can buy more tickets for $1 each with either cash or credit card. Make sure to register in advance, as the carnival fills up and you’ll want to reserve your family’s spot.

Kaiserman JCC Purim Fest 2026; March 1; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Another great Purim carnival can be found at the Kaiserman JCC, where kids of all ages can come in costumes to play games, enjoy food and have fun with each other. Buy your ticket ahead of time and make sure to plan some good costumes, as there is a costume parade.

There will also be balloon twisting, stilt walking, juggling, music and games, face painting, hair braiding, hamantaschen making, a bounce house, a gaga tournament and more. You won’t run out of activities at the JCC, that’s for sure.

Glazier Jewish Center Purim Shindig; March 2; 5 to 7 p.m.

If you’re busy on the weekends and would rather have your fill of Purim fun on a weeknight, the Glazier Center has you covered. At 5 p.m., there will be a magic show, followed by a megillah reading and a dinner and ice cream bar. This event is in Newtown, making it easily accessible for those in Bucks County.

The Chevra Monte Carlo Purim Masquerade; March 2; 7 to 11 p.m.

Purim isn’t just for kids. The Chevra is hosting a black tie costume ball for young professionals and grad students in Philly, complete with casino games, a DJ and live music and a costume contest. There will be optional megillah readings and lots of good prizes, including Phillies tickets, a one-night stay at Ocean Casino Resort and a brand-new iPad.

The event costs $18 prepaid or $36 at the door. Come with friends, or make new ones. Just make sure you come ready for a good time.

Bensalem Jewish Outreach Center Science-Themed Purim Party; March 3; 5 to 8 p.m.

The Bensalem Jewish Outreach Center is hosting a Purim party just for kids who love the sciences. There will be a megillah reading and delicious buffet meal, as well as a science show. Tickets cost $15 for an individual or $50 for a family, with financial assistance available if you reach out to the Center. If you have a young one passionate about STEM, you don’t want to miss this event.

