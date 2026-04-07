Wendy Kazman, Therapist for Children With Special Needs, Dies at 65

Wendy Helene Kazman, a Pennsburg occupational therapist whose creativity, empathy and problem-solving skills helped children with developmental challenges gain independence and confidence, died on Jan. 26 after a 4 ½-year battle with cancer. She was 65.

For much of her career, Kazman specialized in pediatric occupational therapy and early intervention, working with infants and young children facing developmental delays or disabilities. Her work focused not only on helping children build physical and cognitive skills but also on guiding parents in how to support their children’s growth.

“She just loved the feeling of making a difference in people’s lives,” said her sister, Karen Kazman. “That meant everything to her.”

Kazman’s patients often arrived with significant challenges, ranging from feeding difficulties to motor-skill delays. Her approach emphasized creativity and individualized problem solving.

“She was so smart and creative and kind,” Karen Kazman said. “She put her all into inventing solutions.”

Parents frequently wrote letters describing the impact she had on their families. One wrote that Kazman’s “confidence, flexibility, creativity and compassion” helped a child learn to approach challenges with greater confidence and independence.

Kazman’s career began after she studied occupational therapy through Syracuse University’s program in Utica, New York. She moved to Pittsburgh following college and initially worked with young men recovering from severe spinal cord injuries.

Family members recalled how she quickly distinguished herself through creative adaptations designed to help patients regain abilities and independence.

She later discovered her strongest connection was working with children and moved into pediatric occupational therapy, eventually specializing in early intervention.

Children responded naturally to her warmth and humor.

“She had this exuberance about her,” Karen Kazman said. “Her eyes were really alive. She was very playful and quick to laugh.”

Kazman also incorporated her lifelong love of animals into her work. She trained several of her dachshunds as therapy dogs and brought them to hospitals and therapy sessions with children.

“She was in love with the dogs and she was in love with her work, and she put them together,” said her mother, Sandy Kazman.

The therapy dogs often became part of activities designed to encourage children’s movement and engagement during therapy sessions.

Later in life, Kazman also became active in dachshund rescue organizations, fostering and adopting numerous animals.

Kazman was born on July 24, 1960, in Abington and grew up in Willow Grove. Her childhood was shaped by strong family ties and creativity.

Kazman grew up in a Jewish household affiliated with Beth Sholom Congregation in Elkins Park, where she attended Hebrew school and celebrated Jewish holidays with her family.

When the family later moved to Blossburg, a small town in northern central Pennsylvania, maintaining Jewish connections required traveling long distances to synagogue. Kazman eventually celebrated her bat mitzvah at a Reform congregation in Elmira, New York.

As a student she was active in music and athletics, playing flute and piccolo in her high school marching band and receiving the President’s Physical Fitness Award.

“She loved the flute and the piccolo,” her mother said.

Kazman’s life was also shaped by significant health challenges. At age 29, she was diagnosed with a large nonmalignant tumor pressing on her brain stem, requiring complex surgeries and a long recovery that left lasting physical effects.

Despite those obstacles, she worked hard to regain strength and return to her career.

“She was determined to maximize everything she could about her life,” Karen Kazman said.

In the early 1990s, Kazman returned to the Philadelphia area to be closer to her mother after her father’s death. She lived first in Blue Bell and later in Pennsburg, remaining deeply connected with family.

“She was my partner and my best friend,” Sandy Kazman said.

Kazman pursued numerous creative interests outside her work, including quilting, needlepoint, stained glass and gardening. Her gardens became elaborate landscapes, and she frequently shared flowers and handmade crafts with friends and relatives.

Family members said her personality made a strong impression wherever she went.

“You certainly knew when she came into a room,” Sandy Kazman said. “She burst in with enthusiasm — like, ‘I’m glad I’m here, I’m glad you’re here.’”

Even during the final years of her life, Kazman remained determined to keep living fully. On a family trip to Brigantine not long after her cancer diagnosis, she woke early one morning and went swimming in the ocean before anyone else was awake.

Her sister later remembered the moment as capturing Wendy’s spirit.

“She didn’t want to miss the opportunity,” Karen Kazman said. “She wanted to squeeze everything she could out of every moment.”

Kazman was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in November 2022. A lifelong nonsmoker, she pursued every possible treatment.

“She was determined to leave no stone unturned,” her sister said.

Her mother said that determination defined her life.

“Her life was not easy,” Sandy Kazman said. “And she never gave up.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer.