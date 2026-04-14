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Undeterred by war, North American Jews continue to immigrate to Israel

Despite security challenges and limited flights, hundreds have made aliyah in 2026.

By JTA
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CROPYonit Schiller 3
New immigrants from North America arrive at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport on March 25, 2026. (Yonit Schiller)

Mordechai Deluca never considered delaying his move to Israel from the United States because of the war with Iran. If anything, the opposite is true.

“My worry was, how could I get there as fast as possible?” said Deluca, 39, who arrived in Israel on March 9, just eight days after the war with Iran began.

Deluca, who grew up in North Carolina, said that being physically present in Israel during such a crucial time was important to him. He spent last year’s war between Israel and Iran in Washington, D.C., and “being so far away made me feel so much more powerless,” he said.

Deluca had first thought about making aliyah, or immigrating to Israel, after he went on a Birthright Israel trip 20 years ago. His desire intensified after Oct. 7, which he spent in Israel, and where he attended a funeral for a lone soldier who didn’t have immediate family in the country.

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