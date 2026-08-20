Two Pro-Israel Candidates Will Battle for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Seat

Sharon Udasin | JTA

Sunshine State voters will need to choose between two pro-Israel candidates for governor in November’s general election to replace Gov. Ron DeSantis, after Republican Rep. Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly won their respective primaries on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called both the Republican and Democratic primary races for governor at 8 p.m., about an hour after polls closed on Tuesday, with around 85% of the votes counted in both races. By that time, Donalds had secured 48.6% of the GOP primary votes and Jolly had amassed 61.5% of Democratic primary votes.

Jolly had been a Republican Representative for Florida in the U.S. House from 2014-2017, representing the South-Central coastal zone, but gradually abandoned the party for the Democrats as he distanced himself from President Donald Trump. Byron Donalds has served as Florida’s Representative in Washington since 2019.

DeSantis, Florida’s governor since 2019, is term-limited by state law and therefore isn’t able to run for reelection. His replacement will be filling the shoes of a governor known for his unwavering stance on Israel and his intolerance for the boycott, divestment, sanctions movement.