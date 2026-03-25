Two Men Arrested After Hatzola Ambulance Arson Attack in London

Grace Gilson

Two men were arrested in London on Wednesday in connection with an arson attack days earlier that destroyed four ambulances owned by Hatzola, a Jewish volunteer emergency service.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in northwest London and a 45-year-old man in central London, according to the Metropolitan Police. Both are suspected of arson with intent to endanger life, which has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and remained in custody on Wednesday as officers searched their homes.

The four Hatzola ambulances were set ablaze early Monday morning in Golders Green, a heavily Jewish neighborhood in London, spurring increased patrols in Jewish communities and outcry from British leaders.

“We know that community concerns remain heightened and I want to reassure the community that an enhanced, bespoke policing plan and activity, which is particularly focused around vulnerable areas right across London, will continue over coming days and weeks,” Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said in a statement.