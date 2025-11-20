Tua Says He Wants to Play an NFL Game in Jerusalem

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins attends his press conference during their training day ahead of the NFL’s first ever game in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 12, 2025. (Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Joseph Strauss

The phrase “Next year in Jerusalem” is customarily spoken at the end of the Passover seder. But this past weekend its sentiment was conveyed at the end of a different kind of gathering: a low-scoring NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.

“Shoot, it’d be pretty cool to go play in Jerusalem,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said postgame.

The game — which the Dolphins won 16-13 in overtime — was the NFL’s first in Spain, as part of a growing international series that’s seen contests played in England, Germany, Brazil, Ireland and Mexico.

Tagovailoa, a Christian, was asked where else he’d like to play after experiencing Madrid and previously Frankfurt, Germany. And his answer caught the eye of a high-ranking diplomat: Mike Huckabee, the United States Ambassador to Israel.

