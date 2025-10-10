Trump Plans Israel Trip

Philissa Cramer

President Donald Trump says he is planning to head to Israel to mark the ceasefire deal he brokered in the Gaza war.

The Israeli government officially approved the agreement late Thursday, triggering a 72-hour clock for the return of the 48 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Of them, 20 are presumed to remain alive and will be released first.

The Israeli military said the ceasefire had gone into effect by midday Friday, as required. In Gaza, civilians displaced by two years of war were beginning to return to their homes.

Trump has been invited to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, which would mark the first appearance there by a U.S. president in nearly two decades. He is reportedly set to arrive for a short visit on Monday that will not include a stop at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square over security concerns.