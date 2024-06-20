Things to Do in Philadelphia This Summer

Stephen Silver

While a lot of Philadelphians like to head down the shore, or elsewhere, in the summer, there’s plenty to be said for sticking around, since plenty of exciting events are scheduled in the summer months.

Some highlights:

While the status of the Free Library of Philadelphia’s Author Events series is undoubtedly up in the air following the recent staff resignations, the library is still scheduled to host author Ari Berman on June 20 to discuss his new book “Minority Rule: The Right-Wing Attack on the Will of the People ― and the Fight to Resist It.”

Also on June 20, the 1989 movie “Batman” will be shown at the Mann, with the Philadelphia Orchestra performing the score, written by Jewish composer Danny Elfman, as part of the Movies @ the Mann series.

The Jewish entertainer and Broadway staple Ben Platt brings his “Honeymind Tour” to Philadelphia on June 21, playing the Academy of Music that night.

The annual outdoor showing of the original “Rocky” at (where else?) the Philadelphia Museum of Art is scheduled for the evening of June 26 as part of the Wawa Welcome America Festival.

The Philadelphia Zoo will mark its 150th anniversary with a ceremony outside of the Zoo’s gates on July 1.

On July 2, Old City will host a Red, White and Blue To-Do Pomp and Parade from the National Constitution Center to Carpenters Hall ahead of Independence Day.

This year’s Wawa Welcome America concert, followed by fireworks, will feature Ne-Yo and Kesha, on the evening of July 4.

Shortly after Independence Day, the Weitzman National Museum of Jewish History will host a book talk on July 9 about “Democracy in Retrograde,” a new book by Emily Amick and Sami Sage. Gov. Josh Shapiro will moderate the conversation.

On July 11, Tribe 12 and the Weitzman will host the summer’s first Summer Music Sessions featuring local musicians, with Avi Wisnia performing that night. Other events will take place on Aug. 8 (with KJ McNeill) and Sept. 5.

Comedian Moshe Kasher will perform two shows at the Punchline Philly on July 13 and 14.

“Funny Girl,” one of the most Jewish Broadway musicals, thanks to both telling the story of Fanny Brice and its historical association with Barbra Streisand, brings its national tour to the Academy of Music between July 16-24.

On July 24, the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform the Jewish composer George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” to mark its centennial, along with the Marcus Roberts Trio at TD Pavilion.

Also at the Mann Center, on July 27, the Movies @ the Mann series continues with the Philadelphia Orchestra’s “concert live to film” of the original 1992 version of Disney’s “Aladdin.” It was the last of the films composed by the Jewish duo of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, although Ashman died while writing the score.

Also, on July 27, the much-loved Jewish singer Regina Spektor returns to Philly for a show at the Met. The concert comes just a few weeks after Spektor performed at the Weitzman Museum’s recent gala.

It’s on Zoom, but on July 29, the National Educator’s Institute will kick off its new Speaker Series with a keynote address from Dara Horn, the author of “People Love Dead Jews.”

A standout on the current incarnation of Saturday Night Live, comedian Sarah Sherman — also known as Sarah Squirm — is bringing her unique comedy act to Philadelphia with five shows in August, including one on Aug. 15 and two each of the following two nights.

Bruce Springsteen’s concert at Citizen’s Bank Park was canceled on only a few hours’ notice last summer due to the Boss suffering an illness. However, unlike a storyline on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” last season, it wasn’t because Larry David gave him COVID. Bruce and the E Street Band will finally make up that date, once again at the ballpark, on Aug. 21. The concert is less than a month before the Boss’ 75th birthday.

They may not be Jewish, but the Indigo Girls’ music has been a staple of campfires at Jewish summer camps for decades. They come to Philadelphia on Aug. 22, along with Melissa Etheridge, for a show at the Mann Center. The same is true for James Taylor, who comes to the Mann on Aug. 30.

Stephen Silver is a Broomall-based freelance writer.