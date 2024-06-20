The Jewish Federation Celebrates Circle of Partners

The 26th Annual Circle of Partners event, hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, was held on June 10 at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel.

Chaired by Michael and Lisa Goldenberg, around 150 people attended the event that celebrated community members who have supported the Jewish Federation’s Annual Campaign for 25 years or more.

During the program, attendees were treated to a blend of klezmer and Yiddish music by the Ken Ulansey Ensemble. The afternoon also featured a tribute to Elyane “Bunny” and Frank Brodsky, who were honored as members of the Tikkun Olam Society, which recognizes individuals who have committed to building a brighter Jewish future by including a gift to Jewish Federation in their will.

***

With 5,000 members, the Circle of Partners embodies the profound impact of community commitment and support. To learn more about the Circle of Partners and how you can make an impact in the Jewish community for today and tomorrow, contact Sonya Aronowitz at [email protected] or 215-832-0574.