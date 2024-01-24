The Fabulous Baker Boys

My friend hit the son-in-law lottery: Her daughter married a doctor who bakes.

So, my friend can chat with Dr. J about her bunions and backaches and then exchange recipes for babka and banana bread. Truly a mother-in-law’s dream. The hermit cookies below are the result of a recent trip to visit the son-in-law-doctor (her daughter was there, too).

When my son was young, he and I often baked together. It was a fun activity, something we both enjoyed, and the former teacher in me was convinced that I was enhancing his reading and math skills. He was home over the holidays and, for old time’s sake, we made a batch of brown-butter brownies together. Browning the butter adds some time and effort, but the nutty caramel-y flavor is worth the trouble.

Hermit Cookies | Dairy or Pareve

Makes about 16 cookies

These old-school molasses cookies are baked in logs, then sliced — kind of like biscotti or Mandelbrot, but they don’t take a second trip to the oven.

1 cup flour

½ cup raisins

½ cup packed brown sugar

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Sprinkle of ground nutmeg and ground cloves

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup molasses

3 tablespoons melted butter or margarine or vegetable/canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

Heat your oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking tray with parchment.

In a large bowl, stir the flour, raisins, brown sugar, spices, baking powder and salt until combined. Add the molasses, melted butter (margarine/oil), vanilla and egg, and stir until just blended.

Divide the batter in two, spread each portion onto the parchment and form them into a log about 12 inches long and 2 inches around. (Traditionally, these are cut into bars from a rectangular-shaped log, but you can make them round if preferred.)

Bake for 10 minutes.

Remove the tray from the oven then, using a serrated knife, cut the logs into bars about 1½ inches wide. Remove the cookies from the baking sheet using a spatula and cool them on a rack. When completely cool, store the cookies in an airtight container.

Brown-Butter Brownies | Dairy

Makes about 24 brownies

This batch is baked in a 13-inch-by-9-inch rectangular pan. They keep for several days if sealed in an airtight container, but I bet they will be eaten before they go stale!

2 sticks butter

1¾ cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla

4 eggs

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1½ cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

Heat your oven to 350 degrees F. Crumple a large sheet of parchment paper (this helps it hold its shape in the pan), and then press it into a rectangular baking pan — it should run up the sides with enough overhang to lift the brownies out of the pan later. Set it aside.

Brown the butter: In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Let the butter bubble and watch it carefully so it doesn’t burn. Allow it to cook until the butter smells nutty and turns a brownish color with solids forming in the bottom of the pan. Set it aside to cool to just above room temperature.

Beat the eggs, sugars and vanilla for 3 minutes until fluffy and well blended. When cooled, add the brown butter, scraping solid bits into the bowls, and beat it for another minute. Gently fold in the flour, cocoa and salt.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake it for about 30 minutes until the toothpick comes out clean. Do not overbake.

Cool the brownies to room temperature and, using the parchment overhang, remove them from the pan onto a cutting board. Cut the brownies and serve.