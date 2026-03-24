The Chewy Toasty Coconut Macaroon Cake You Didn’t Know You Needed

Micah Siva | JTA

I host a monthly Shabbat club. And the more people at your table, the more dietary restrictions there are. I’ve always seen restrictions as a way to inspire creativity, so when I had a gluten-free, dairy-free guest RSVP, I knew I had to think outside the box. Naturally, when I think of gluten-free desserts, I often think of the Passover table, where many gluten-containing grains are off-limits. And while this coconut macaroon cake is indeed Passover-friendly (and Passover-flavored), it’s also perfect year-round.

It’s a dense, rich, coconutty cake with a hint of lime to brighten it up. If you want a more citrusy cake, you can double the zest, or try using lemon or orange zest. Top this cake with your favorite whipped cream and fruit for a slightly fresher option.

You won’t need much more on your dessert table after a night of eating, but trust me, you’ll want leftovers of this decadent dessert.

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: Serves 8-10