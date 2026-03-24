The Chewy Toasty Coconut Macaroon Cake You Didn’t Know You Needed

Micah Siva | JTA
I host a monthly Shabbat club. And the more people at your table, the more dietary restrictions there are. I’ve always seen restrictions as a way to inspire creativity, so when I had a gluten-free, dairy-free guest RSVP, I knew I had to think outside the box. Naturally, when I think of gluten-free desserts, I often think of the Passover table, where many gluten-containing grains are off-limits. And while this coconut macaroon cake is indeed Passover-friendly (and Passover-flavored), it’s also perfect year-round.
It’s a dense, rich, coconutty cake with a hint of lime to brighten it up. If you want a more citrusy cake, you can double the zest, or try using lemon or orange zest. Top this cake with your favorite whipped cream and fruit for a slightly fresher option.
You won’t need much more on your dessert table after a night of eating, but trust me, you’ll want leftovers of this decadent dessert.
Total Time: 40 minutes
Yield: Serves 8-10
2Ingredients
4 large eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
3 cups unsweetened coconut
2 cups almond flour
1 tablespoon vanilla extract, kosher for Passover if preferred
1 teaspoon lime zest
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Confectioners’ sugar, to serve, kosher for Passover if preferred
1Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F and grease a 9-inch cake or springform pan before lining the bottom with parchment paper.
2. Using the whisk attachment, whisk the eggs on medium speed until very well combined. Raise the speed to medium-high, and slowly add the sugar. Increase the speed to high, and whisk for 5-6 more minutes until the egg and sugar mixture is very light and fluffy. Continue until the mixture reaches the “ribbon stage,” where a trail from the whisk holds its shape slightly.
3. Use a silicone spatula to gently fold in the coconut, almond flour, vanilla extract (if using), lime zest and salt until well incorporated.
4. Transfer batter to your prepared pan, smoothing the top with a small angled spatula. Bake for 28-32 minutes, or until firm and golden brown.
5. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack, then remove from the pan to serve, dusting with confectioners’ sugar.
This story originally appeared on The Nosher.