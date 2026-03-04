The Aaron Problem: When Good People Compromise

Rabbi Peter Rigler

This week’s Torah portion is Ki Tisa: Exodus 30:11 — 34:35

We think we know who the bad guys are in Parashat Ki Tisa. The Israelites panic. Moses has been gone too long. Forty days feels like forever.

They want certainty, something tangible, something they can point to and follow. From that anxiety comes the golden calf, the most infamous committee project in Jewish history.

It’s easy to blame “the people.” How could those who witnessed the Exodus, the splitting of the sea, and revelation at Sinai melt down their jewelry for livestock art? But standing at the center of the story is Aaron. He is gentle and a pursuer of peace. Tradition describes him as someone who loved people and brought them close to Torah. He is the kind of leader communities trust. And yet, when the people gather around him and say, “Make us a God,” Aaron does not say no. He asks for their gold.

Some commentators suggest Aaron was trying to stall. Perhaps he assumed people would hesitate before surrendering their jewelry. Perhaps he hoped to buy Moses time. But when Moses confronts him later, Aaron offers a revealing defense: “You know the people, that they are prone to evil.”Rashi sharpens this moment even further. Commenting on Aaron’s words in Exodus 32:24, he writes, “And I said to them, just one simple thing, ‘Whoever has gold.’” And they hurried, tore it off themselves, and gave it to me. Aaron’s explanation sounds almost bewildered. I barely asked, he implies. I simply posed the question. Anyone who has ever tried to manage a tense moment recognizes this tone.

This is the “Aaron Problem.” Good people can rationalize bad decisions under communal pressure. Aaron does not describe himself as a builder of idols. He describes himself as someone swept along by the crowd. I only asked a question. They hurried. What could I do? Leadership is rarely tested in moments of calm. It is tested in moments of anxiety. The Israelites were afraid. Moses had disappeared. The future felt uncertain, and anxiety demands solutions. Aaron faced a choice familiar to every communal leader: confront the crowd and risk their anger, or accommodate the crowd and preserve stability. He chose accommodation. And if we are honest, many of us understand why. Communal life is filled with pressure. If we do not move quickly, we will lose people. Rarely does compromise introduce itself as idolatry. It usually arrives wearing the friendly disguise of pragmatism.

Aaron may have believed he was keeping the peace. He may have believed he was preventing something worse. But peace built on moral surrender is fragile. Stability without principle does not last.

Contrast Aaron with Moses. When Moses descends and sees the calf, he does not negotiate. He does not convene a committee. He shatters the tablets. It is dramatic and disruptive, but also clarifying. Moses seems to understand that leadership is not about preserving calm at any cost. It is about preserving covenant. Courage in communal life does not mean rigidity. It does not mean refusing to listen. But it does mean knowing the difference between thoughtful adaptation and fearful surrender. It might mean slowing down when urgency clouds wisdom. It might mean remembering that not every loud demand reflects our deepest commitments. It might mean resisting rhetoric that inflames fear. It might mean protecting minority voices when majorities grow impatient. It might mean choosing integrity over applause.

The golden calf was born from anxiety, but it was enabled by accommodation. The Torah does not erase Aaron after this episode. He remains High Priest. He continues to serve.

Judaism does not demand flawless leaders or people. It demands reflection and a willingness to learn and change. The enduring question of Ki Tisa is not whether we would build a golden calf. It is whether, when the crowd gathers and the pressure mounts, we will shape the gold, or have the courage to say, not this, not now, not at this cost.

In an anxious age, that may be the most sacred act of leadership we can offer.

Rabbi Peter Rigler serves as the rabbi of Temple Sholom, located in Broomall. He lives in the Philadelphia area with his wife, Rabbi Stacy Rigler.