Team Israel Wins Twice at World Baseball Classic, Qualifying for 2030 Tournament

Jacob Gurvis

Israel will not advance to the single-elimination stage of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but the team surpassed expectations by winning two games and finishing in third place in its opening-round pool in Miami.

Israel capped its tournament with a 6-2 win over the Netherlands Tuesday at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins. Israel had beaten Nicaragua, 5-0, on Sunday to ensure a better-than-last-place finish in Pool D, securing a spot in the 2030 tournament. Israel’s two losses came against powerhouses Venezuela (11-3) and the Dominican Republic (10-1).

“Very positive week overall. Big step forward from 2023,” Nate Fish, the CEO of Israel Baseball Americas and a former Israel player and coach, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “It is hard to advance when you’re in a bracket with Venezuela and [the Dominican Republic] but winning two games at the WBC is very impressive.”

Israel is now 7-7 all-time in three WBC appearances. The team burst onto the scene in 2017 with a shocking Cinderella run that featured four straight wins to advance to the second round. In 2023, Israel went 1-3.