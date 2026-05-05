Teach PA, Day School Students Head to Harrisburg to Advocate for Policy Agenda

Pennsylvania has 34 Jewish day schools serving over 4,000 students, according to Teach PA, a statewide advocacy group. At the end of April, more than 200 students from many of these schools — including Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy, Kohelet Yeshiva and others in the Philadelphia area — visited the state Capitol in Harrisburg to meet with lawmakers and advocate for their needs on Teach PA’s annual Advocacy Day.

One of the lawmakers they met with was the big one: Gov. Josh Shapiro, the third Jewish governor in Pennsylvania history, himself a day school alum. (Shapiro graduated from Akiba Hebrew Academy, now Barrack, in the 1990s.) Shapiro, who includes his faith and Jewish identity as part of his public persona, delivered a strong message to the next generation of Josh Shapiros in his audience at the Capitol Rotunda.

“Don’t ever let anyone give you a hard time for being proud of who you are, for wearing your star, for telling people how you worship, for what you believe in. In this country, everyone is free to be themselves,” the governor said.

But the lofty rhetoric couldn’t mask a deeper point of contention between this Jewish coalition and the Jewish governor. The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit

Part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that passed last summer, the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit offers “a federal tax credit for donating to a Scholarship Granting Organization” like a day school, according to a Teach Coalition press release. (Teach Coalition is the national arm of Teach PA, both operated by the Orthodox Union.) Taxpayers can get up to $1,700 off their tax bills for a donation of the same size.

Scholarship Granting Organizations can then use that money to give scholarships to K-12 students who live in the state and have a family income under 300% of their local area’s median income. But if the state doesn’t opt in, day schools within its borders can’t offer these scholarships. Nearly 30 states have opted in, but Pennsylvania is not one of them.

Teach PA and the student representatives lobbied Shapiro to opt in during their day at the capital. The governor’s stated position is that he wants to make sure the program doesn’t overlap with the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit programs. He has said he needs clear rules from the federal government to prevent wealthy donors from profiting off of different tax credits, to determine whether the state’s network and administrative bureaucracy of 250 Scholarship Granting Organizations can also apply to the federal program, to determine if federal standards are more permissive in areas like anti-discrimination measures, and to evaluate the extent to which a federal credit will direct money toward private schools and away from public schools.

Teach PA claims that Pennsylvania is leaving $3.1 billion on the table if it doesn’t opt in.

“I think our governor has an incredible opportunity on the table to help our Jewish day schools,” said Jenny Sved, the executive director of Teach PA.