Taking the Helm of the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent

Aaron Troodler

For the past 137 years, the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent has played an integral role in the Greater Philadelphia Jewish community. Throughout its storied history, this iconic publication, which is the second-oldest continuously published Jewish newspaper in the United States, has evolved in many ways, yet one thing has remained constant.

Week in and week out, the Jewish Exponent delivers you useful and unique content that spotlights our local Jewish community. Whether it’s news about community organizations or happenings, the Exponent has it. If you want to learn more about area synagogues and Jewish community leaders, you can find that content on these pages. If you enjoy thought-provoking commentary and opinion pieces, the Exponent is for you. Looking for arts stories and food content? The Exponent has that, too.

It is therefore a great privilege to assume the helm of the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent as its new editor and to play a pivotal part in bringing you the essential news and quality content that so many people throughout this wonderful community relish and rely on.

As your new editor, I will endeavor to foster important and meaningful conversations on the issues that impact the Jewish community and to spotlight Jewish individuals and institutions that are doing noteworthy and meaningful work.

I am excited to join the Exponent’s talented professional team and look forward to working with newly named Senior Editor Andy Gotlieb, whose wealth of experience in the field of journalism is a tremendous asset to our publication and our community, as well as our dedicated staff writers, who work diligently to produce the outstanding content that fills our pages regularly.

Our publication is your publication. As we continue enhancing the Jewish Exponent’s content, including through our incredible weekly digital magazine, I invite and encourage you to join us on this exciting journey. Subscribe to receive our print edition in your mailbox. Sign up to have our digital magazine with bonus digital content delivered to your inbox.

Together we can share and enjoy the exciting story of the Greater Philadelphia Jewish community and highlight the vibrancy that exists in this terrific hub of Jewish life.