Suspect Dead After Car Crash, Shooting at Detroit-Area Reform Temple

Jewish institutions in the Detroit metropolitan area were on lockdown on Thursday after reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., a suburb some 25 miles northwest of the city.

Authorities said the suspect, who drove a truck into the synagogue and opened fire, was fatally shot by security personnel. A local sheriff told the media that there were no injuries to report.

Police from multiple agencies were clearing the building amid the incident, which prompted precautionary lockdowns at nearby schools and Jewish community centers, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Smoke was seen rising from the truck, which caught fire outside the synagogue. Children from the synagogue’s nursery school were evacuated to a local Jewish community center.

The synagogue states that it is the nation’s largest Reform congregation and that its mission is to “create an inclusive center for our sacred community, framed through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

“We are authentic and caring, fearless and dynamic, home to many different types of individuals and families searching for connection and meaning in their lives,” it says.

The temple says that its congregation makes up 1% of North American Reform Jews and “often” has more than 1,500 people at its “gorgeous outdoor summer services.” Its website displays an Israeli flag prominently.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated that FBI personnel were on the scene and called the incident an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the situation “heartbreaking.”

“Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan,” she wrote. “I am hoping for everyone’s safety.”