Students Take Pledge to Honor Jewish Heritage

Ellen Braunstein

Ethan Baritz of Blue Bell wrote a pledge to stay proud of his Jewish heritage and uphold the traditions that he started keeping since joining BBYO.

Every two years, the Wissahickon High School junior will receive a text to remind him of his promise. Every five years, a letter will arrive to nudge him if he needs it.

Mollie Chapnick, 16, of Jamison also charted a Jewish path forward when she wrote a pledge to “keep exploring what it means to have a Jewish identity and feel included.”

Like Baritz, 16, she will get periodic reminders about what her teenage self wrote to her adult self.

The signed commitments — stored in a digital time capsule — now number 16,000 across North America and Israel. The promises from young people — ages 13 to 24 — are part of an organized movement called Jewish Youth Pledge to ensure a vibrant Jewish life for future generations.

Jewish Youth Pledge is an Atlanta-based initiative designed to strengthen ties between 45 Jewish youth programs and their alumni. The project debuted at the BBYO International Convention in February 2022.

“JYP’s mission is to redefine how Jewish youth and alums connect, engaging them in meaningful conversations and inspiring a renewed dedication to their shared heritage,” said Mike Leven, a retired hotel industry executive and philanthropist who founded Jewish Youth Pledge. JYP is a sister initiative of Leven’s Jewish Future Pledge, which seeks a nonbinding commitment from Jews to earmark 50% of the charitable dollars in their estate to Jewish causes or the state of Israel. To date, more than 24,000 individuals have pledged.

Leven, 85, got the idea of JYP because once he entered adulthood, he did not hear from the Jewish organizations of his youth — camp, AZA and the YMHA. While that is not the case these days, he said, “The time capsule idea puts Jewish adults in constant memory of the experience they had in their younger days.”

The Jewish youth organizations — ranging from camp to BBYO to AEPi — have access to the pledges, but the reminders are sent by JYP.

“The Jewish Youth Pledge and digital time capsule are powerful tools to remind people that the profound Jewish moments of their youth can be guideposts for their adult lives,” said BBYO CEO Matt Grossman in Washington, D.C. “Organizations like BBYO stay relevant in their memories as we encourage them to build meaningful Jewish lives.”

Genna Miller, regional director of BBYO Liberty Region first learned about Jewish Youth Pledge at the 2022 BBYO International Convention. “Once they leave BBYO and go off to college or their gap year, I think those reminders allow them to keep being re-engaged within the Jewish community and thinking about their Jewish identity.”

The online pledge begins with a prompt that is meant to inspire young people to write their own messages: “I hereby pledge to act today and throughout my lifetime to strengthen the Jewish people here and in Israel. I make this commitment because I have a responsibility to ensure that my generation writes the next chapter of the Jewish story and remains a strong link in the chain of generations.”

The prompt resonated with Baritz, 16, who is in charge of education, membership and retention for his chapter, Hatmadah.

“I thought it would be something good to do,” he said. ”It would be cool to read it when I’m older, to look back at my teen-age self and see where my adult self is later.”

Chapnick, a junior at Central Bucks East High School, believes her BBYO experience is sowing the seeds for her future involvement in the Jewish community. The Jewish Youth Pledge reinforces that commitment.

Leven said he started Jewish Youth Pledge to do all that he could for the survival of the Jewish people and Israel.

“I don’t want to be the last Jew,” he said.

To take the online pledge, visit jewishyouthpledge.org.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer.