Six Jewish Things To Do In Greater Philadelphia This Week

March 27

Chinese Shabbat Dinner

Lubavitch of Yardley is celebrating Shabbat with a delicious kosher Chinese dinner. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. $15 for children and $25 for adults. Register at bit.ly/3NE5CSi

March 29

Play-dough Passover

PJ Library at Katz JCC is hosting a Passover celebration featuring A-dough-ma to provide hands-on sensory education for all ages. Sensory play and story time is 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register at jewishfederationofsouthernnewj.regfox.com/pj-library-events-ongoing-

March 29

Ice Cream Social

Congregation Beth El in New Jersey is celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility with a casual ice cream social at Primo Water Ice from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at bethelsnj.org/calendar/

April 1

Community Passover Seder in Bensalem

Attend for the first night seder, second night, or both with Bensalem Kollel Synagogue and Outreach Center. $30 for adults and $25 for children per seder. Register at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/community-passover-seder–2026

April 2

Social Justice Book Discussion

Temple Har Zion Social Justice Committee is hosting their monthly book discussion “To Heal a Fractured World: The Ethics of Responsibility” on Zoom with Rabbi Jonathan Sacks from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Learn more at templeharzion.org/home/our-community/social-action-2/

April 2

Community Passover Seder at Adath Emanu-El

Adath Emanu-El will be hosting a second night family-friendly seder led by Rabbi Amy Memis-Foler and Cantorial Soloist Sandi Messinger-Aguilar from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. $60 for adult and $45 for children ages 3-12 years old for Adath members and $70 for guest adults and $50 for children. Register at bit.ly/Seder2026