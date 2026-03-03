Shir Ami Hires New Senior Rabbi, Jordana Chernow-Reader

Shir Ami, a synagogue that refers to itself as “the heart of Reform Judaism in Bucks County,” has a new senior rabbi in Jordana Chernow-Reader.

It’s hard to argue with that description above, as Shir Ami has over 500 households in its congregation. It also welcomed more than 40 young families last year and opened the Center for Adult Jewish Life, which organizes activities for members of synagogues throughout Bucks County.

The congregation is also celebrating its 50th year in 2026. In 1976, a group of Reform Jewish families decided that lower Bucks County, where many Jews, and young families in general, were moving, needed its own synagogue.

Chernow-Reader is replacing Rabbi Charles Briskin, who is leaving after eight years. Chernow-Reader is stepping into a big responsibility, but she’s ready for it, according to Shir Ami leaders. She starts in her new position on July 1.

“This year marks our 50th anniversary which is both a celebration of our past and a launchpad for our future,” said Marc Luber, the president of Shir Ami’s board of directors, in a press release. “Our board and congregation are really excited to partner with Rabbi Jordana as we pursue the next chapter for Shir Ami.”

Chernow-Reader comes to Shir Ami from the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, an 800-member Reform shul, where she served as associate rabbi. At Indianapolis Hebrew, she focused on leading Shabbat, festival and High Holiday services, according to the release. Throughout her career, she has also served as a rabbi educator, including at previous stops in Beachwood, Ohio, and Ventura, California.

She was ordained at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati in 2010.

“Her coming from a larger community was a draw for us because she understands the value of partnership and collaboration,” said Brent Osborne, Shir Ami’s executive director. “There are a lot of moving pieces and layers of staff and layers of committee and board involvement.”

The resume got Chernow-Reader in the door of the Newtown synagogue. But it was her warmth, her emphasis on Tikkun olam (healing the world), her engaging nature with individual congregants and her ability to make Jewish wisdom and teachings digestible that got her a key.

“She brings warmth into any room she walks into, whether she’s walking the halls of the preschool or checking in with religious school families,” said Sharon Benoff, co-chair of the rabbinical search committee.

Shir Ami operates a food pantry and a Code Blue program to house the homeless on winter nights that are below 32 degrees (declared Code Blue by local police). Tikkun olam is an important Jewish value for the Reform synagogue.

It was also a major point of emphasis for Chernow-Reader during her interview process.

“Tikkun olam (repairing the world) is central to Rabbi Chernow-Reader’s identity as a Jew and as a rabbi,” said the press release.

Osborne, Benoff and the congregants who answered the survey during the search process also wanted a leader who would engage in the “everyday rhythms” of synagogue life, as Osborne put it. They got that impression from Chernow-Reader.

“She has a genuine love of community that resonated with us,” Osborne said.

There was also a moment during the interview process when the new rabbi got all the leaders engaged in Jewish learning. Benoff, who is also a longtime congregant, said that every time Shir Ami interviews a rabbinical candidate, shul leaders ask the candidate to teach them something.

Chernow-Reader went through many of the important players in the Torah, like Moses, Miriam and others. Then she asked each shul leader to compare themselves to leaders in the Torah. It was engaging; it was perhaps a little flattering; it also helped the leaders think about how they could best work together.

“It was just really interesting to see where we as leaders fall into that. It was incredibly engaging for 13 people to think about, Who are we? How do we mesh as a group?” Benoff said.

The new senior rabbi will join Osborne and Cantor Julie Berlin as Shir Ami leaders who have started in their roles over the past three years.

“We have a smart, creative team, and we’re ready to start our 50th year,” Benoff said.

