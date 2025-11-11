Shir Ami Food Drive Continues During Government Shutdown

Shir Ami in Newtown is helping federal workers in need by continuing to collect food donations after a record-setting food drive that netted more than 21,000 pounds of donations during the High Holidays.

The congregation collects food donations year-round to combat hunger in the local community but made its major push during the holiday season, collecting its largest amount ever for the annual holiday food drive.

Those donations come at a time when thousands are seeking support from food banks as the federal government shutdown surpassed the 40-day mark, forcing workers to miss paychecks and causing delays in payment of SNAP food benefits.

“This food drive is about more than numbers,” said Rachel Sigman, who chairs Shir Ami’s Food Insecurity Committee. “Every can, every meal, represents dignity and care for a neighbor who needs us right now.”

The congregation partners with several organizations to deliver aid, including Bristol Borough Community Action Group, Emergency Relief Association, Interfaith Food Alliance, Jesus Focus Ministry Food Pantry, Morrisville Presbyterian Food Center, Penndel Food Pantry, Philadelphia VA Medical Center and Warminster Food Bank.

Shir Ami’s holiday food drive begins every year on Yom Kippur and runs through Simchat Torah, when the congregation has a culminating two-day event. At this year’s event, over 120 volunteers came together to sort, label, package and distribute the 21,000 pounds of food to local organizations.

Rasing donations is not only a major feature of the congregation’s work but is also important to the larger community as well.

“By and large, it comes from congregants that are donating food and money that we spend on food. But we also get great support from local schools like Newtown Middle School which every year has a food drive that they run that they support us with, and Churchville Elementary,” said Marc Luber, vice president of Shir Ami’s board of directors. “It’s our congregation, but it’s also the community and we love that.”

Luber said the congregation has continued its support outside of the annual food drive, with the congregation responding to an email the staff put out explaining how the cuts to SNAP benefits are affecting the less fortunate.

“In response to that email, overnight, [congregants] donated around $2,000 that will just help in the next food sort” on Nov. 16,” Luber said. “And even cooler is a couple of the kids that were working our holiday bazaar yesterday, they got tips for face painting and stuff. And unsolicited, they just donated their tips.”

Luber estimated that by the end of the year, Shir Ami will collect around 35,000 pounds of food, which equates to roughly 29,000 meals.

That support is vital to the work of food banks and pantries around the area, allowing them to provide people with quality food that reduces the amount they need to spend at the store.

Mike Cerino, executive director of Warminster Food Bank, said his organization provides a monthly basket for people that totals around $300 worth of food if you bought it at the store.

“We can make an impact on the family’s budget, because those that are struggling with food insecurity are making hard choices between whether they’re going to pay the electric bill or buy food, make a car payment or buy food, buy gas or buy food,” Cerino said.

Cerino said the food bank has seen a spike in demand in recent weeks. Once, it scheduled appointments a day or two ahead. Now, food bank recipients have to wait two weeks.

He added that Shir Ami is one of Warminster’s most generous partners and one of several faith partners who have stepped up during the shutdown.

“The timing of being able to distribute our largest amount was great,” said Luber, “and yet they immediately need it. He [Cerino] said … even if the shutdown ends, he expects with the holiday rush, that it is just going to be difficult for the rest of the year,” Luber said.

Luber added that while the need is great now, food insecurity is a year-round issue that the congregation is working to address.

He said Shir Ami’s focus on donations and giving back to the community shows how tikkun olam (repairing the world) is a core principle of the congregation.

“At Shir Ami, tikkun olam is not just a phrase. It is a practice we live every day,” said Brent Osborne, the congregation’s executive director. “At a time when food insecurity is growing across Bucks County and beyond, our congregation rose to the challenge to ensure that no neighbor is forgotten.”

