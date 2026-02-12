Seven Steps for Transformational Strategic Planning

Jeffrey Lasday

In July 2021, shortly after Michael Balaban became president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, The Forward published a headline reflecting the organization’s moment of transition: “After scandal, can the Philadelphia Federation’s new CEO turn it around?”

At the time, the Jewish Federation faced challenges related to leadership, trust and organizational alignment. Like many legacy institutions undergoing change, progress required both candid self-examination and disciplined execution. Four years later, the organization’s trajectory has shifted. Through a structured strategic planning process and sustained implementation, the Jewish Federation has stabilized operations and strengthened its position as a leader in Jewish communal life.

This is the story of how planning, shared accountability and execution drove that change.

Seven Steps to Strategic Plan Implementation

Step 1: Start With a plan

In spring 2022, the Jewish Federation convened a Strategic Plan Task Force to address organizational challenges and establish long-term priorities. The group was charged with delivering a plan with defined goals and measurable benchmarks across six areas, including fundraising, governance, marketing and agency relations.

Working with outside consultants, the task force gathered input through stakeholder interviews, focus groups, surveys and benchmarking with peer federations. The process emphasized transparency and surfaced a central issue: declining communal trust among donors, partners and staff.

The task force clarified the organization’s purpose — Enrich Jewish Lives — and its operational mission, Inspire philanthropic investments, while affirming donors as its primary customers. Five strategic priorities were adopted, including the launch of a $300 million endowment campaign.

Step 2: Build Buy-In

Before final approval, task force members engaged key stakeholders in small-group conversations to discuss recommendations and address concerns. This included the board of trustees, which held final authority. Despite the plan’s recommendation to streamline governance by disbanding the board of trustees in favor of a smaller structure, the board approved the plan, signaling shared commitment to change.

Step 3: Assign Responsibility

Implementation responsibility was assigned to the executive team. Each strategic priority was owned by a senior leader, with one executive designated to oversee overall progress.

Step 4: Create Accountability

A Strategic Plan Audit Committee was established to monitor progress, report regularly to the board and recommend course corrections when necessary.

Step 5: Integrate the Work

The strategic plan became the organization’s operating framework. Departmental goals, performance metrics and decision-making processes were aligned with the plan’s priorities to ensure consistency across the organization.

Step 6: Communicate Progress

Updates on the plan became a standing agenda item at board meetings, staff forums and community gatherings. By fall 2025, more than 200 lay leaders had participated in sessions reviewing progress, challenges and next steps.

Step 7: Adapt to Reality

The plan was approved just months before the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel and did not anticipate the scale of advocacy and antisemitism response that followed. Some initiatives, including the endowment rollout, were delayed to prioritize urgent communal needs.

At the same time, other elements accelerated. The Jewish Federation launched an Israel Emergency Campaign with a $10 million goal, ultimately raising more than $16 million. The organization also issued weekly updates and published detailed allocation information online, reinforcing transparency during a period of crisis.

Four Years Later

Since 2021, the Jewish Federation has recorded measurable gains:

• Fundraising: Unrestricted and restricted giving increased for four consecutive years.

• Governance: A 240-member governance structure was reduced to a board of up to 29 directors.

• Culture: Leading Edge survey results show improvements in staff engagement and trust.

• Endowment: The organization has secured its first $100 million toward the $300 million goal.

Looking Ahead

Guided by its strategic plan, the Jewish Federation is focused on strengthening agency partnerships and building the infrastructure needed for long-term communal success.

Philanthropist Dan Gilbert has said, “Innovation is rewarded. Execution is worshiped.” By prioritizing execution, accountability and adaptation, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia translated planning into sustained progress.