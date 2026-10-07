Remember When: ‘Nazi Ruthlessness’

The Oct. 13, 1939, issue of the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent features two stories about the Nazis on one page.

A month after the start of World War II, the headlines “A Glorified Concentration Camp in Galicia” and “Nazis Execute Warsaw Rabbis” appear on page 4 of the paper.

“Even before Hitler delivered his address to the Reichstag last Friday, when he hinted at a plan for a solution of the Jewish problem, rumors were afloat of the intention of the Nazis to create a ‘Jewish State’ in Galicia with Lemberg as its capital,” the journalist wrote.

The article describes the “Jewish state” in Galicia as the establishment of a Jewish reservation within Poland, much like the “American Indian reservations.”

The “shrewd” Nazi leaders also contemplated competing with England over its role in Palestine. Looking for a solution to “the Jewish problem,” the article explained, Jews were not consulted.

“The Jews need not be consulted, according to Nazi ideas, so that their opinion in the matter of little consequence,” the journalist wrote. “Jews will not voluntarily submit to a glorified concentration camp such as is envisaged in the Nazi plan, when they will have to endure the indignities and wanton persecutions of … arrogant German officers.”

In an article that reads more like an obituary and under the headline “Nazis Execute Warsaw Rabbis,” the newspaper reported that 16 religious leaders were executed by Nazi army leaders in Warsaw.

“The reason for the execution meted out to the religious leaders is not given, but presumably it was because of the aid they may have given to the population in the beleaguered city during the period of siege.”

The newspaper reported that Warsaw’s synagogue, Jewish library and Jewish community were engulfed in flames set by what it called “Nazi ruthlessness.”

“Professor Moses Schor was a native of Galicia, studied in Lemberg and was later professor at the University there,” the paper wrote. “In 1928, Schor inaugurated the Institute for the Science of Judaism which has become the center for Jewish studies in Eastern Europe and attracted many students. He was also most active in Jewish communal matters and was in constant touch with the government as well as Jewish agencies abroad. He was a gentle, lovable person, respected and admired by all elements of the population.”