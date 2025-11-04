Remains of Omer Neutra, Israeli-American Hostage Killed Oct. 7, Returned to Israel

Hamas has returned remains belonging to Omer Neutra, an Israeli-American who was killed while serving in the Israeli army on Oct. 7, 2023, to Israel, JTA reported.

Neutra was one of two Israeli-American soldiers killed that day, along with Itay Chen. Their bodies were still being held by Hamas in Gaza weeks after the start of a cease-fire under which the group was required to release all hostages.

Twenty living hostages were freed at the cease-fire’s start, but Hamas has released the remains of deceased hostages intermittently and with snafus that have tested the truce.

On Nov. 2, Hamas transferred remains that it said came from three deceased hostages, which if confirmed would reduce the number of hostages still in Gaza to eight. Neutra was the first to be positively identified.

“With heavy hearts and a deep sense of relief — we share the news that, Captain Omer Neutra Z”L has finally been returned for burial in the land of Israel,” his family said in a statement.

Neutra, who was 21 when he was killed, was the son of Israeli parents who grew up on Long Island, where he attended Jewish day school and camp. Following graduation, he moved to Israel and enlisted in the military. He was serving as a tank commander on Oct. 7.

For more than a year, his parents labored under the possibility that he was alive. Orna and Ronen Neutra became prominent faces of the movement to free the hostages, speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2024 as well as at a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition and numerous other forums.

They also spoke directly with both U.S. presidents during their son’s captivity, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, in an effort to free their son and the other hostages.

After the Israeli army announced in December 2024 that it had concluded that Neutra had been killed on Oct. 7, his school and Jewish community on Long Island held a memorial service for him, while his town of Plainview named both a street and park for him.

But family members continued to lobby for the remaining hostages, to return those who remained alive and give those whose loved ones had been killed the closure they desperately sought.

“They will now be able to bury Omer with the dignity he deserves,” the family’s statement said. “Omer has returned to the land he loved and served. His parents’ and brother’s courage and resolve have touched the hearts of countless people around the world.”