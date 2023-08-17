Really Separate Israel and Palestine

Herbert M. Chubin

When they declared the establishment of Israel in 1948, could the founders of Israel have ever contemplated that at this late date there would not be two countries, one Jewish and one Muslim, living side by side?

How did Israel get into this mess? How did Israel wind up controlling the lives of millions of Palestinians? Why do many speak about a peace plan when peace is not happening now and is unlikely to happen in the future?

Israel cannot create peace by itself but, by itself, it can take actions that guarantee that Israel remains a Jewish majority nation for future generations.

Millions of Arab Muslims live in the West Bank (known as Judea and Samaria to Jews), Gaza and East Jerusalem. They refer to themselves as Palestinians. Without trying to justify why or how Israel came to have military control of the Palestinians, let us look at where we are now.

There are dozens of Christian- and Muslim-majority countries in the world and only one Jewish-majority country, Israel. Many of the Muslim-majority countries are also Arab-majority countries.

Israel is a functioning democracy. Its citizens have basic freedoms and individual rights. About 80% of the citizens of Israel are Jewish, and most of the minority are Arab Muslims.

The people that call themselves Palestinians have spent over 100 years trying to free the Holy Land of Jews and are still trying to get rid of the Jews. Yet, we Jews are still trying to talk them out of it.

It seems that the entire world, including the United States, as well as most, if not all, Jewish organizations in the U.S. and elsewhere, are obsessed with the two-state, negotiated peace solution. That solution has not happened and will probably not happen now or in the near future.

Today, almost all Palestinians are united in their hatred for Jews and their desire to destroy Israel. They have spent generations teaching about and longing for the day when all Jews will be replaced with Arabs in the land that now makes up Israel. In the past, they were willing to die for the cause, and they are more than willing to die for it now and in the future. Martyr is more than just a word to them, and only force of arms will stop them.

It is time that Israel stops trying to live in peace with the Palestinians. I am not proposing a peace plan. I am proposing that we reverse what has happened in the past several decades by completely separating Israel from the areas mentioned above. No dates or lines in the sand. Just cut all ties with the Palestinians, the people that by choice are without a country.

Israel should make clear by law that there is no path to Israeli citizenship for any Palestinian who has not already obtained Israeli citizenship. They are free to become citizens of a country called Palestine if ever such a country is established, become part of another Arab Muslim country or countries (if those countries will let them), or remain as they are now under Israeli military occupation.

By law, Israel should state that no Israeli citizen will be forced to relocate during the years that it takes to separate Israel and Palestine.

How to accomplish the separation of Israel and Palestine

The separation will take many years to accomplish. Several actions will have to precede others and not all will end simultaneously. Where to start? How about ending the blockade, establishing Israel’s final borders, and ending the employment of Palestinians by Israel in Israel?

The blockade

As soon as possible, end the blockade of the West Bank and Gaza. When Israel stops controlling what Palestine can import and export, Palestine will have no choice but to become responsible for providing for its own people. Who will fill the void left by Israel’s departure? The World Bank, The International Monetary Fund, the United Nations and individual countries will have to provide both short-term and long-term support.

Final borders

As soon as possible, Israel should establish its final borders. At least 80-90% of Israeli settlements in the West Bank should be included within Israel’s contiguous borders. The West Bank areas known as A, B, and C will cease to exist. Many of the “C” areas are located inside areas that cannot be connected to Israel’s contiguous borders. Those inhabitants will receive military protection until they are relocated.

At some point, those that refuse to abandon those enclaves will have to provide for their own security. Those isolated enclaves look like pimples all over the current map. Yes, some enclaves have Jewish historical significance, but that is the price to be paid to complete the separation.

The border with Gaza is easiest to make final because it already exists.

The issue of East Jerusalem and non-Israeli residents with special status is problematic. I propose that most of East Jerusalem, including all of the Old City and adjacent Palestinian neighborhoods, become part of Israel. The residents in those areas who currently have special status will retain that status and cannot become Israeli citizens.

The remainder of what is currently known as East Jerusalem, that is, the Palestinian portion contiguous with the West Bank, will become part of the West Bank and will no longer be considered part of Jerusalem. Jerusalem – as newly defined – will continue to be the capital of Israel, and the West Bank will be separated by a wall from the newly defined Jerusalem and will be a significant distance from the Old City.

The overall footprint of the West Bank will be reduced because a significant portion will become part of Israel. It does not matter what the final borders of Israel become; regardless, the Palestinians will continue the war against Israel. Will the remaining area of the West Bank be large enough to support a Palestinian country or city/state? I offer Singapore and several ministates in Europe as proof that the answer is yes.

I can hear the protestations that the final borders that I picture should never happen. That Palestine will be free to fire rockets and dig tunnels. However, they do that now. Yes, Palestinians and Jew haters around the world will realize that Palestine will be free to continue the war against Israel from Gaza and the West Bank, areas that they will completely control. However, there will be consequences.

Some Israelis and supporters propose that Israel should annex the entire West Bank and all of East Jerusalem. That would mean continuing to control the lives of millions of Palestinians. My annexation plan does just the opposite; Israel ends the occupation of the portion of the West Bank deeded to its Arab-Muslim and Arab-Christian inhabitants.

End employment of Palestinians

Stop the employment of the thousands of Palestinians who daily cross into Israel at the various border checkpoints. One way to get this done is by imposing a significant daily tax on each person so that the cost of employment is not competitive with the cost of Israeli workers and workers coming from other countries.

The goal is that a wall will separate Israel from Palestine. Businesses and other entities that have operations in both Israel and Palestine will have to figure out how to get around that obstacle.

Infrastructure

Palestine will have to provide its own electricity, natural gas, water and oil. To the extent that these essential utilities are now provided or controlled by Israel, that control will eventually end at the wall. Thus, it will be time for Palestinians who do not live in Palestine and mouth their support for Palestine to put up some of the necessary funds to construct the infrastructure that is required to make Palestine self-sufficient.

Analysis

Under this separation proposal, Palestine will be free to continue the war against the existence of Israel or, maybe at some future date, perhaps recognize that there are real benefits to be gained by concentrating on improving the lives of its inhabitants.

Where to start? I suggest replacing the culture of violence and martyrdom by putting the Palestinian inhabitants to work. Invest a significant amount of international aid into health care, education and infrastructure. Make it safe for businesses to invest in or stay invested in Palestine.

The separation of Israel from Palestine, as described herein, will help to prevent Palestinian terrorists from infiltrating Israel. They will essentially be locked out. They can continue to dig tunnels, fire rockets, and attack with drones and balloons. However, their ability to physically attack Israeli citizens within Israel’s borders will be reduced if not totally ended.

If this separation plan is adopted, then Israel’s normalization of relations with four Arab-Muslim countries – Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, and United Arab Emirates – known as the Abraham Accords, will be put to the test. How will these countries react to this separation plan?

Jordan and Egypt are the two countries that previously signed peace treaties with Israel. Perhaps they will now want to jumpstart the “cold” relationship to their and Israel’s benefit. Perhaps additional Arab-Muslim countries in the region will also recognize the economic benefits of recognizing Israel.

The Palestinians must put their house in order by, as much as possible, making the West Bank and Gaza dependent on each other. For example, Gaza could build a port on the Mediterranean. An airport could be constructed in the West Bank and a helicopter airport in Gaza. Drones and helicopters, with the cooperation of Syria, Jordan and Egypt allowing use of their airspace, could connect the two areas. A circuitous land route is possible via Egypt and Jordan.

Separation will save the lives of both Israeli soldiers and civilians. It will end the violence between settlers and Palestinians. It will save the cost of occupation. It may even cause the tens of millions of Muslim and Christian Jew haters to repackage their hate messages.

Israel exists in a very tough neighborhood, and Palestine is a bad neighbor. Wishful thinking and talk will not change this reality. Creating facts on the ground that deal with reality is needed.

More than ever, Israel is the only place on this earth where Jews can live in safety. The past several thousand years shout the terrible truth of that reality. Israel was founded as a refuge for Jews. We need it, and future generations of Jews need it.

Longtime business executive Herbert Chubin, a Philadelphia native, moved from Yardley to Bethesda, Maryland, eight years ago to be closer to his grandchildren. He is now retired.