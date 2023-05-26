Providing Support for Those With Mental Illness

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia supports organizations that provide resources and programs for those living with mental illnesses. Commitment to this work is integral to the Jewish Federation’s mission to care for those in need while also ensuring a vibrant and diverse Jewish community for all.

Did you know?*

178,300+ individuals in the Greater Philadelphia area have been diagnosed with a mental or behavioral health condition

40% of Jewish households in Greater Philadelphia includes someone living with a mental health condition

Making Space for Mental Health

$2.6 million was allocated by the Jewish Federation to caring for those in need through the Jewish Community Fund+ in fiscal year 2022, a portion of which funds mental health care and wellness programs

Just last fiscal year, funding contributed to:

786 local individuals reporting an increase or maintenance in overall well-being/stability

47 local individuals reporting an improvement or maintenance in emotional stability or mental health

711 local individuals reporting feeling less isolated due to programming

“I feel stronger on the inside and I react to reality in a better way.”

– Shira, ITC Alternative Therapy Center recipient

During the outbreak of violence in Israel in May 2021, 16-year-old Shira began having fainting spells from anxiety. She lost the desire for activities she once loved, including meeting her friends and playing sports. It wasn’t until Shira started Israel Trauma Coalition alternative therapy sessions that she started to regain control of her anxiety. She felt comfortable working with the animals and looked forward to the time spent with them each week.

The Jewish Federation supports programs in Israel that offer trauma care and counseling, such as ITC. By providing direct trauma care and counseling, community members are better able to cope with crises, such as the residual effects in the aftermath of attacks in Israel. ITC also offers psychosocial services to individuals, families and communities to develop resilience to economic insecurity and potential homelessness.

To support the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s work to create a more inclusive and welcoming community, please consider making a gift at jewishphily.org/donate.

*Jewish Federation Population Study, 2019

+The Jewish Community Fund is the Jewish Federation’s largest campaign where donations are allocated to where the need is greatest.