Protect Your Heart and Brain by Knowing the Signs and Symptoms of AFib

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There are a lot of things that can make your heart flutter, race or skip a beat. In a figurative sense, it could be a smile from a loved one, a jump scare in a movie or the moment the roller coaster car tips over the top of the hill. In a much more literal sense, an irregular heartbeat might mean you’re experiencing atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

Symptoms of AFib aren’t always as obvious as those adrenaline-inducing moments. In fact, according to research from the American Heart Association, 62% of people with AFib had no prior knowledge of the condition before being diagnosed. Since AFib can increase your chances of having a stroke by up to five times, educating yourself early could be a powerful way to protect your long-term health.

AFib is a type of arrhythmia, or heart rhythm disorder, that happens when your heart’s electrical signals fire abnormally, causing an irregular heartbeat. More than 10 million people in the U.S. live with AFib, so if you’re one of them, there are plenty of ways to find connection, support and resources to help.

“It’s important for people to understand their risk factors, recognize potential symptoms and have regular conversations with their healthcare professional,” said Dr. Javier Sanchez, HCA Healthcare cardiac electrophysiologist. “Early detection and proactive management can make a life-saving difference.”

This expert information can help you understand what to look for and what steps to take if you or a loved one are living with AFib.