Progressive Maine Senate Candidate Reveals Nazi Tattoo on His Chest

By
JTA
-
0
Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner sports a Totenkopf tattoo on his chest, in an archival video released by Platner himself. The skull-and-crossbones symbol is commonly associated with the Nazi SS. (Screenshot via YouTube)

Andrew Lapin

An oyster farmer and progressive military veteran running an insurgent campaign for Maine’s Democratic Senate nomination admitted this week to having had a Nazi tattoo for nearly two decades.

Graham Platner shared video of himself shirtless, sporting the tattoo, on a popular progressive podcast. He denied that he himself ever held Nazi views, instead claiming he had gotten the tattoo while “inebriated” as a young adult without knowing what it meant.

Amid a backlash, Platner said he would get the tattoo removed. But one of his biggest supporters, Jewish Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, said the revelation did not change his support for Platner.

Since launching his campaign this summer, the 41-year-old political neophyte had picked up steam in left-wing circles for his populist positions, including calling Israel’s military campaign in Gaza a genocide. In addition to endorsements from progressive leaders including Sanders, Morris Katz, the Jewish campaign strategist behind Zohran Mamdani’s digital ads for New York City mayor, made a campaign launch video for Platner.

