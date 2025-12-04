Pro-Palestinian Protest Disrupts Event on LA Synagogue Campus

Philissa Cramer

The mayor of Los Angeles has denounced as “abhorrent” and antisemitic a protest that disrupted an event held Wednesday on the campus of the historic Wilshire Boulevard Temple, one of the largest synagogues in the city.

Two people were arrested during the incident, which took place after pro-Palestinian activists who were protesting outside the synagogue entered an event featuring Jewish security professionals and disrupted it.

Video from the scene showed a handful of activists shouting inside the event, which was organized by the Consulate General of Israel to teach Koreans in the neighborhood, known as Koreatown, about security strategies, with a focus on AI innovations.

The group Koreatown 4 Palestine, an organizer of the protest, posted videos showing that they had displayed a banner reading “Elbit Out of LA,” a reference to the Israeli technology company Elbit Systems that is a prime target for Israel’s critics because of its role in developing tools used by the Israeli military. Goni Saar, an AI researcher for Elbit Systems, was speaking at the event.

Eliana Jolkovsky, a pro-Israel activist who posts under the handle @ThatKoreanJew, said she heard protesters outside shout anti-Israel epithets. She posted a video of herself asking a protester why they chose to demonstrate outside of a synagogue. The woman responded, “We’re protesting in front of a site that’s hosting genocide supporters and trying to bring that to KTown.”

The incident adds to a string in which pro-Palestinian activists have targeted events at synagogues that are hosted by Israeli entities or promoting Israel. Last month, protesters in New York City shouted “Death to the IDF” and other slogans outside a synagogue that was hosting an event promoting Jewish migration to Israel. The incident has prompted lawmakers in New York to propose banning demonstrations immediately outside houses of worship.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass tweeted that she was deploying more security to houses of worship. She also said she had spoken with Rabbi Joel Nickerson, Wilshire Boulevard Temple’s senior rabbi.

“This behavior is abhorrent and has no place in Los Angeles,” Bass said. “I spoke with Rabbi Nickerson to ensure he and his congregation know that the City of Los Angeles stands with them and fully condemns these attacks.”

The Reform congregation’s Koreatown campus is home to an early childhood center, an elementary school and a community space as well as a large domed synagogue building.

“We appreciate the strong support we have received from elected leaders and law enforcement and look forward to working with them to ensure that those responsible for this hateful and illegal conduct are held accountable,” Nickerson said in a statement of his own. “No one should be targeted in the City of Los Angeles on account of their faith.”

The Jewish Federation of Los Angeles said representatives of its Community Security Initiative, a safety wing, had been participating in the panel, which it said was “intended to promote bridge building, learning and dialogue between the Israeli, Jewish, and AAPI communities.”

“CSI is working with our local law enforcement partners to make sure those who caused the incident will be held accountable and our houses of worship continue to remain safe and protected,” the federation said in a statement. “We are outraged and condemn this antisemitic behavior in the strongest of terms. There is no place in our community — or anywhere — for antisemitism and hate disguised as dissent.”