Popular Kids Video Game Roblox Becomes Gathering Space for Pro-Palestinian Protests

Jacob Gurvis

Israel’s Ministry of National Security is urging parents to report any pro-Palestinian harassment their children experience on the video game platform Roblox.

As Israel’s war with Hamas is set to enter its fourth week, rallies and protests in support of both Israelis and Palestinians have been held everywhere from the White House to college campuses to the streets of Europe.

Roblox is different because it has more than 65 million daily active users — around 45% of whom are 12 years old or younger — and users can interact across international borders as they create and explore virtual settings. The platform has been home to several pro-Palestinian gatherings, and the Israeli ministry is warning that game characters brandishing Saudi and Palestinian flags have been attacking players who identify as Israeli.

A video of Roblox rally, which was shared on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, has been viewed more than 24 million times.

According to CNBC, one Roblox pro-Palestinian event was visited over 275,000 times. The rallies feature users marching and gathering with Palestinian flags and signs expressing solidarity. A TikTok from Oct. 13 also shows what appears to be a pro-Israel rally in the game, too.

In one instance, which was shared in a Facebook group for Israeli parents, a parent warned that their child had seen other Roblox users possibly reenacting Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack — in which the terror group killed 1,400 Israelis in the bloodiest day for Jews since the Holocaust. The parent urged others to monitor their children’s gameplay and institute parental controls.