CommunityAround Town PJDS Kicks Off the School Year By JE Staff September 30, 2026 0 FacebookXPinterestLinkedinReddItTumblrMixEmailPrint It’s all smiles at Perelman Jewish Day School as another school year is underway. (Courtesy of PJDS) TagsAroundTown FacebookXPinterestLinkedinReddItTumblrMixEmailPrint Previous articleReverse Tashlich with Beth AmNext articleFun with Apples at the JCC JE Staff RELATED ARTICLES Around Town Fun with Apples at the JCC Around Town Reverse Tashlich with Beth Am Around Town Fall Festival at GSC LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.