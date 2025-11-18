Philadelphia Set to Mark ‘Palestine Day’ Over ZOA Protest

The city of Philadelphia is preparing to host its yearly ‘Palestine Day’ on Nov. 24, as the local chapter of the Zionist Organization of America is again campaigning for the event to be canceled.

The annual event began in November 2021 when then-Mayor Jim Kenney issued a declaration recognizing the United Nations-proclaimed “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.”

ZOA Philadelphia has been strongly opposed to the city’s recognition of the event since then, this year writing an open letter to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker asking for the event to be called off.

Steve Feldman, ZOA Philadelphia’s executive director, said in a Philadelphia Jewish Exponent interview that the event is “basically legitimizing the delegitimization of the Jewish state of Israel, Jewish rights, self-determination and Jewish history.”

Flyers for the event state that Palestine Day recognizes “the longstanding social, economic, and historical contributions of Palestinian Philadelphians and the broader Arab community.”

The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.

The ZOA’s letter states that the event will foster anti-Jewish hatred and violence in the community.

“By hosting and proclaiming ‘Palestine Day in Philadelphia,’ and through the activities by those in your administration that deny the Jewish People’s rights and our history and depict Jews as villains, instead you are fostering it. This sends an ominous message to the city’s and the region’s Jews and all supporters of Israel,” the ZOA said.

Feldman added that the organization took issue with the date of the event, as it falls near the official United Nations General Assembly observance of the ‘Solidarity’ day, Nov. 29.

That was the date in 1947 when the United Nations passed a resolution that proposed dividing British-run Palestine into two states. Less than six months later, the State of Israel was formed.

Feldman explained that in the ZOA’s view, timing Philadelphia’s event to line up with the U.N. observance means there is more to the event than celebrating local Palestinians.

He noted there is no “Israel Day” sponsored by the city government, nor are there similar events for other Arab communities.

“We understand there is a significant and influential Arab community in Philadelphia, and we understand that Arabs are part of the tapestry of Philadelphia – as are Jews. Yet by celebrating and hosting this event, you are doing more than recognizing contributions of a local ethnic group,” the ZOA’s letter said.

In covering previous Palestine Day events, local media outlets, including The Philadelphia Inquirer, have noted that the content is mostly focused on local Palestinian Philadelphians and cultural unity.

Palestine Day has been a complex issue for city officials, who publicly supported the first two events before distancing themselves in 2023, when no representatives attended events to mark the day and organizers were blocked from using the city seal in promotions.

In the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and the ensuing Israel-Hamas war, city officials considered sponsorship of the 2023 event to be a “distraction” with the volatile political situation, according to the Inquirer.

Then in 2024, the city’s observance of Palestine Day was delayed until Dec. 17. Mayor Parker did not attend the event and there was no declaration.

This year appears to be a different story. Promotional materials for the upcoming day state there will be a proclamation and an event in the City Hall Mayor’s Reception Room.

Despite the focus the ZOA is bringing to the event and efforts to have it canceled, Jude Husein, a Palestinian American who is heavily involved in the efforts for Philadelphia to recognize Palestine Day, said participants will press ahead with their efforts to celebrate the Palestinian community.

“This has always been a joyful community event open to everyone, and it continues to honor the thousands of Palestinian Philadelphians who have contributed to this city for generations socially, economically and historically. We stay focused on celebrating our community — not the negativity,” Husein said.

[email protected]